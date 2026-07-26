FDA lettuce recall sends Chipotle, Chopt foot traffic tumbling

A lettuce recall and shifting FDA messages pushed Chipotle, Chopt and Cava foot traffic down as Cyclospora fears spread beyond confirmed cases.

A Taylor Farms lettuce recall and shifting FDA messages sent restaurant foot traffic tumbling nationwide, with consumer visits down 18.9% and Chipotle and Cava traffic off 6.9% and 4.2% on the same day. The pullback reached beyond people tied to the outbreak itself, showing how quickly trust in the salad supply can crack.

Federal regulators were investigating a multistate Cyclospora outbreak tied to shredded iceberg lettuce imported by Taylor Fresh Foods and Taylor Farms de Mexico. The FDA first linked the illnesses to iceberg lettuce from Central Mexico, then later said a Taylor Farms lettuce sample that tested positive for Cyclospora was a false positive. Even after that result, the agency said the recall remained active and the outbreak data still pointed to Taylor Farms lettuce.

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The public-health toll widened fast. Coverage tied the outbreak to illnesses in at least five states and later to nine states, with Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania among the affected states named in the FDA and CDC investigation materials. A July 19 search result cited more than 1,644 illnesses associated with the outbreak. Taylor Fresh Foods issued a statement on July 17.

The consumer response reached deep into restaurant traffic. Chopt and Chipotle saw foot traffic fall in recent weeks after the recall and the FDA’s changing messages, while Taco Bell also drew concern as diners pulled back from lettuce-heavy meals. The effect was not limited to chains directly named in the outbreak response; it spread through social media speculation and mixed signals from health officials, sending many shoppers away from greens altogether.

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The recall also carried a broad distribution footprint. Coverage of the Taylor Farms lettuce recall said the product had been distributed in 27 states, widening the circle of worry far beyond the states where illnesses were reported. For growers, distributors and restaurant operators, the episode was a reminder that a single food-safety warning can move from regulatory notice to dining room traffic in a matter of days, taking customer confidence with it.