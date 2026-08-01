FDA panel backs Replimune skin cancer data, boosting regulatory hopes

An FDA panel voted 10-3 for Replimune’s RP1 data in advanced melanoma, a boost for the resubmitted BLA 125827. The decision could help open a path for patients with few options.

An FDA advisory committee voted 10-3 on July 30 to back Replimune Group Inc.’s RP1 combination data in advanced melanoma, giving the company a stronger regulatory position after weeks of uncertainty. The panel’s support does not put the treatment on the market, but it gives the resubmitted application a meaningful lift after FDA staff had raised efficacy concerns before the meeting.

RP1, also called vusolimogene oderparepvec, is being reviewed in combination with nivolumab for patients with advanced melanoma. If the program clears the agency’s review, it could expand treatment options in a disease where immunotherapy combinations remain one of the main paths to better tumor control and longer survival. For patients facing advanced skin cancer, the difference between a supportive advisory vote and a final approval still matters: only the FDA can decide whether the evidence is strong enough to move from trial data to routine use.

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The review centered on the FDA’s Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee, or CTGTAC, which considered BLA 125827. FDA briefing materials identified the filing as Replimune’s biologics license application for vusolimogene oderparepvec, and the committee’s 10-3 vote signaled that most outside advisers accepted the company’s case despite the agency staff’s earlier doubts. That matters because advisory committee recommendations are not binding, but they often shape how regulators and investors read the strength of the data and the odds of eventual approval.

Replimune said its July 30 release from Woburn, Massachusetts, covered the committee’s review of the BLA resubmission for RP1 in advanced melanoma. The company had announced earlier in 2026 that the FDA accepted the resubmission, following a planned resubmission disclosure on May 29, 2026. The sequence put the product back on the agency’s formal path after a period of regulatory back-and-forth.

Photo by Emre Gokceoglu

The market reacted quickly. Reuters’ social post said Replimune shares more than doubled in premarket trading after the vote, while another market snapshot showed the stock had fallen more than 37% through Thursday’s close before the committee met. The sharp swing underscored how heavily a single FDA advisory result can move expectations for a small biotech that depends on one lead cancer asset. The next test is whether the agency accepts the panel’s view and clears the RP1 data for approval.