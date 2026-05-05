The FDA has withdrawn studies that previously found COVID-19 and shingles vaccines to be safe, raising questions about transparency and data access.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has withdrawn several studies that concluded COVID-19 and shingles vaccines were safe, according to coverage from CNBC and The New York Times. The decision has sparked debate among scientists, public health officials, and policy experts over transparency, regulatory oversight, and the future of vaccine confidence in the United States.

Background and Study Withdrawal

The withdrawn studies—originally conducted and reviewed by FDA researchers—had found no significant safety concerns associated with COVID-19 and shingles vaccines. These findings were in line with ongoing monitoring programs such as the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), which have consistently tracked adverse events while showing a favorable safety profile for these vaccines.

According to CNBC, the FDA’s decision to block the publication of these studies was unexpected, given their alignment with previous safety data. The New York Times noted that this move has left many experts questioning the agency’s motivations and the impact on public trust.

Concerns Over Transparency and Data Access

Critics argue that pulling studies without clear public explanation undermines confidence in both the regulatory process and vaccine safety. The FDA has not released detailed reasons for the withdrawal, and the agency’s actions have prompted calls for greater transparency. Public health experts emphasize that continuous, open vaccine safety monitoring is crucial, especially amid ongoing scrutiny of COVID-19 vaccine programs.

The withdrawn research was part of the FDA’s regular post-market surveillance, designed to detect rare or long-term adverse events.

Large-scale data from programs like COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials and shingles vaccine studies continue to support their safety and efficacy profiles.

Ongoing independent analyses, such as those reviewed in VAERS publications and reports, have largely corroborated the withdrawn studies’ findings.

Expert and Public Response

While the FDA’s withdrawal has not been accompanied by statements from agency officials in the sources, the move has been met with concern from vaccine researchers and public health advocates. The lack of available study data could hinder efforts to address vaccine hesitancy and combat misinformation.

Historically, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have maintained that the benefits of COVID-19 and shingles vaccines outweigh known risks. Both agencies continue to operate robust safety monitoring and data analysis programs.

Looking Forward

This episode highlights the delicate balance between regulatory caution and the imperative for transparency in public health communications. As new data emerge, public and scientific scrutiny of vaccine safety is likely to intensify. Ensuring that critical research remains accessible will be essential for maintaining trust and supporting informed health choices in the years ahead.