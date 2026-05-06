FDA Suspends Covid, Shingles Vaccine Study Publications

The FDA has paused publication of studies on the safety of COVID-19 and shingles vaccines, prompting questions about transparency and data access.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has halted the publication of several studies evaluating the safety of COVID-19 and shingles vaccines, according to reporting from The Washington Post. The decision, which affects ongoing and completed research, has raised concerns among experts and the public about transparency and access to critical health data.

FDA Pauses Key Vaccine Safety Studies

The Washington Post reported that the FDA blocked the public release of research that found both COVID-19 and shingles vaccines were safe. These studies, developed by independent scientists and FDA researchers, were expected to provide updated safety profiles based on recent adverse event reports and real-world vaccination data.

While the agency has not provided a detailed explanation for the suspension, the move affects research that draws on large federal databases, such as the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), and publicly reported systems like the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Both systems have been instrumental in monitoring side effects and confirming the overall safety of vaccines distributed to millions of Americans.

Implications for Public Health and Transparency

The FDA’s decision to halt publication comes at a time when public trust in vaccines and federal oversight remains crucial. Transparency around vaccine safety is vital for maintaining confidence in immunization programs, especially as new variants of COVID-19 and outbreaks of shingles continue to affect vulnerable populations.

COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to hundreds of millions of Americans , with extensive data collected through clinical trials and ongoing monitoring. See the latest COVID-19 vaccine studies for more details.

, with extensive data collected through clinical trials and ongoing monitoring. See the latest COVID-19 vaccine studies for more details. The shingles vaccine, particularly the recombinant zoster vaccine (Shingrix), has also been widely used, with safety and efficacy reviewed in large-scale trials—a summary of which is available on ClinicalTrials.gov.

Historically, the FDA has supported the publication of vaccine safety data to inform clinical guidelines and reassure the public. By blocking studies that reportedly found no new safety risks, the agency risks creating an information vacuum that could be exploited by misinformation campaigns or fuel skepticism among some groups.

Access to Vaccine Safety Data

Despite the paused publications, extensive safety data on both vaccines remains available through other channels. The CDC’s GRADE evidence tables and Shingrix recommendations provide comprehensive analyses of clinical trial and real-world data. In addition, FDA briefing documents, such as for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Emergency Use Authorization, offer detailed breakdowns of adverse events, efficacy rates, and ongoing monitoring protocols.

For the broader public, the VAERS database allows anyone to review reports of adverse events submitted by healthcare providers and patients. While these reports do not confirm causation, they are important for ongoing safety surveillance.

What Comes Next?

It remains unclear whether the FDA’s decision is temporary or if the studies will eventually be published after additional review. In the meantime, vaccine safety monitoring continues through established federal and independent channels, with researchers and clinicians relying on VSD, VAERS, and peer-reviewed publications for ongoing updates.

Public health experts emphasize the importance of transparency and timely access to safety data for sustaining vaccine confidence. As the situation develops, stakeholders will be watching closely for further updates from the FDA and related agencies.