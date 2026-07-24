FDA weighs easing compounding rules for banned peptides like BPC-157

The FDA is reviewing seven peptides, including BPC-157 and TB-500, to decide whether compounding pharmacies can make them under Section 503A.

The FDA scheduled its Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee to meet July 23-24 at the White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland, to consider whether compounding pharmacies should be allowed to produce BPC-157, TB-500 and five other peptides. The agency opened the meeting under Docket No. FDA-2025-N-6895 and asked for public comments as it weighed whether the substances belonged on the Section 503A bulk drug substances list.

The seven peptides on the July agenda were BPC-157, TB-500, KPV, MOTS-C, Semax, Selank and DSIP. The review did not ask whether those products were already FDA-approved drugs. It focused instead on whether they could be eligible for compounding under a narrow legal pathway that sits in a gray zone between custom preparation and full drug approval.

That gray zone has become more visible because the peptides have circulated widely in online wellness and gray markets, where demand has often moved faster than the evidence base. FDA’s earlier compounding framework dates to its June 12, 2008 page on bulk drug substances that may present significant safety risks, which formed part of the backdrop for the agency’s decision to treat some peptides cautiously. The concerns tied to the July review included immunogenicity, toxicity and impurity risks, all of which matter more when products are mixed outside the standard approval process.

The practical stakes reach compounding pharmacies, physicians and patients at the same time. If the committee recommended adding some peptides to the Section 503A list, pharmacies could have more room to prepare them for individual prescriptions. But that would not turn BPC-157, TB-500 or the other peptides into FDA-approved medicines, and it would not erase the evidence gaps that have followed them into gyms, wellness clinics and online marketplaces.

Some compounding and industry voices have treated the review as a possible opening for legal production, while patient-education and safety groups have warned that permissive compounding alone would not solve the underlying problem: products promoted faster than they are studied. The agency’s broader peptide review suggested the question was not isolated to one or two compounds, with four more peptides set for a later look in February 2027.