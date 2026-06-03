Fed Chair Warsh Appoints Project 2025 Author as Adviser

New Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh makes his first hires, selecting two conservative policy veterans, including a contributor to the Heritage Foundation’s ‘Project 2025’ agenda.

Kevin Warsh, the newly appointed Chair of the Federal Reserve, has moved quickly to shape the central bank’s senior advisory team, naming two prominent conservative policy veterans as interim advisers. The hires, first reported by CNBC, include an author of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 policy agenda, signaling a potential shift in the Fed’s approach as it navigates a complex economic landscape.

Key Appointments Reflect Policy Priorities

According to CNBC’s exclusive report, Warsh’s first hires include a principal author of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, a comprehensive conservative policy blueprint for the next presidential administration. The second adviser is also described as a veteran of conservative economic policy circles.

Project 2025 is a detailed agenda developed by the Heritage Foundation, outlining recommended reforms for federal agencies, regulations, and fiscal governance. Its inclusion at the Federal Reserve suggests openness to new policy directions.

is a detailed agenda developed by the Heritage Foundation, outlining recommended reforms for federal agencies, regulations, and fiscal governance. Its inclusion at the Federal Reserve suggests openness to new policy directions. The appointments are described as interim, with CNBC noting that Warsh is expected to name permanent advisers in the coming months.

Implications for Federal Reserve Policy

The selection of conservative advisers—particularly one closely linked to Project 2025—could influence the direction and priorities of the central bank. The Heritage Foundation’s agenda emphasizes a return to traditional monetary principles, deregulation, and a focus on price stability. Observers note that these appointments may foreshadow a period of tighter scrutiny over regulatory policy and a renewed emphasis on inflation control.

While the Federal Reserve remains independent, the backgrounds of Warsh’s hires suggest that the new leadership could seek to implement elements from the Project 2025 playbook, including:

More aggressive action on inflation

Potential reassessment of banking and financial regulations

Increased transparency and accountability for the central bank’s operations

Background on Kevin Warsh and the Heritage Foundation

Kevin Warsh, confirmed as Fed Chair in May, brings experience as a former Fed governor and White House economic adviser. His tenure has been closely watched due to his market-oriented views and previous advocacy for monetary discipline.

The Heritage Foundation, a leading conservative think tank, published Project 2025 ahead of the 2024 presidential election as a roadmap for federal reform. The inclusion of one of its authors on the Fed’s advisory team marks a significant connection between conservative policy circles and the central bank’s leadership.

What Comes Next for the Federal Reserve

Warsh’s early moves have drawn both interest and scrutiny from financial markets and policymakers. With inflation still above the Fed’s long-term target and debates ongoing about regulatory policy, the influence of his new advisers will be closely monitored. Permanent appointments to the Fed’s advisory team are expected later this year, which could further clarify the central bank’s strategic direction.

For readers interested in more details, the official records of recent Federal Reserve Board meetings and press releases offer additional insight into ongoing policy discussions and leadership changes.

As the Federal Reserve adapts to its new leadership, the impact of these initial hires—especially the Project 2025 author—will be a focal point for economists, lawmakers, and market participants in the months ahead.