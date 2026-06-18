Fed hints at 2026 rate hike as Asian stocks hit records

Stocks climbed even after the Fed turned more hawkish, with futures higher and South Korea’s Kospi topping 9,000 for the first time.

U.S. stock futures rose even as the Federal Reserve signaled that rates could stay higher for longer, underscoring a widening gap between what markets are pricing and what policymakers are warning about. S&P 500 futures were up 0.83%, Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.32%, and Dow futures added 282 points, while Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed but with two major benchmarks at record levels.

The Fed kept its benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 3.5% to 3.75% after Wednesday’s meeting, the first chaired by Kevin Warsh since Jerome Powell’s tenure ended in May 2026. The central bank’s updated dot plot pointed to a more hawkish outlook, with the median year-end 2026 projection rising to 3.8% from 3.4% in March, enough to put at least one rate hike back on the table. Warsh did not submit a dot, and the Fed also removed language that had suggested a bias toward future cuts.

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That shift matters far beyond Wall Street. If borrowing costs stay elevated, mortgages are likely to remain costly, credit card balances expensive to carry, and companies more cautious about hiring and investment. Retirement accounts could get a mixed signal, with higher yields supporting cash and bond returns but keeping pressure on equity valuations. For the broader U.S. economy, a steadier-for-longer rate path raises the risk of slower growth even if inflation continues to ease.

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Investors, however, appeared to see resilience that policymakers do not. Sonu Varghese of Carson Group said the Fed held rates steady but delivered a much hawkish dot plot, while David Zervos of Jefferies said, “The market doesn’t like regime change.” That reaction was evident immediately after the decision, when the Dow fell 507.12 points, or 0.98%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.21%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.34%. The 2-year Treasury yield climbed as high as 4.22% and was later reported at 4.216%.

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In Asia, the strongest gains came from the same chip-heavy markets that were battered earlier this month. South Korea’s Kospi rose more than 1% to break above 9,000 for the first time, with SK Hynix up 3.45% to a record and Samsung Electronics adding 1.23%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.79% to trade above 71,000 for the first time, while the Topix gained 1.48%. The move marked a sharp reversal from June 8, when the KOSPI slumped 8.3% to 7,484.41, circuit breakers were triggered, and Samsung and SK Hynix fell hard in a selloff that briefly pushed the won to 1,561.5 per dollar before it rebounded. For now, traders are betting that earnings and growth can still outrun the Fed’s caution.