Fed keeps rates steady, strips out signal of future cuts

Warsh’s debut kept rates unchanged, but the Fed stripped out the phrase that had pointed markets toward future cuts and lifted the 2026 median rate forecast to 3.8%.

The Federal Reserve left its benchmark overnight rate in a 3.5% to 3.75% range, but Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as chair changed the signal more than the rate setting. The new policy statement was about 130 words, less than half the length of the prior two, and it dropped the phrase about “additional adjustments” that had served as easing guidance for markets.

That shift was clear when the June statement is set beside March’s version. In March, the Fed said it was “attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate” and promised to assess “the extent and timing of additional adjustments” to the federal funds rate. On June 17, the committee instead said economic activity was expanding at a solid pace, productivity and capital investment were strong, job gains had kept pace with the workforce, and inflation remained elevated, language that leans harder on current inflation pressure than on the prospect of easier policy ahead.

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Warsh made the communication break explicit in his first press conference. He said there was “no forward guidance” because it was “not well suited for the current policy conjuncture,” and that the statement should “just give you the facts.” He also said he was forming task forces to review major Fed operations, including communications, a sign that the changes to the statement were part of a broader effort to rethink how the central bank talks to investors, borrowers and the public.

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The Fed’s updated projections pushed the market message further. The median estimate for the fed funds rate at the end of 2026 rose to 3.8% from 3.4% in March, with nine policymakers seeing at least one hike, eight seeing no change and one seeing a cut. Warsh did not submit his own dot, and one additional dot was missing for 2028. The Federal Reserve also said the interest rate paid on reserve balances would remain at 3.65% effective June 18.

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That combination matters because it raises borrowing costs without a formal hike and tells traders the Fed’s next move could be up, not down. The backdrop was strong enough to support that turn: unemployment held at 4.3%, inflation was above the Fed’s 2% target, and May retail sales rose 0.9% from the prior month, a sturdy set of numbers for a central bank that had been expected to cut only months earlier.