Fed meeting could shape whether savers should lock in CDs now

The Fed's June meeting is the checkpoint for CD savers: lock in around 4% APY now, or keep cash flexible if you need liquidity.

The next Federal Reserve meeting is the clearest moment to decide whether a CD is worth locking in now or whether your cash is better left flexible for a while longer. With nationally available top CD offers still near 4% APY, but FDIC national averages far lower, the right move depends less on market noise than on how long you can leave the money untouched and how much rate risk you want to take.

What the Fed meeting means for savers

The Federal Open Market Committee meets eight times a year, and its June 16-17, 2026 gathering is the next scheduled chance for the Fed to change the federal funds rate. The policy statement comes at 2 p.m. Eastern time on the second day, followed by Jerome Powell’s news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time. That timing matters because it is the moment when savers can see whether the central bank is still holding steady or signaling a different path for short-term rates.

The Fed says its monetary policy is designed to promote maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates. For CD shoppers, that usually translates into one simple question: are current yields attractive enough to secure before they slip, or is patience still worth it if the Fed keeps rates unchanged again?

The last meeting, on April 28-29, 2026, left the benchmark range unchanged. The Fed’s current target range at that point was 3.50% to 3.75%, which is a useful backdrop for savers because it shows short-term borrowing costs are still elevated enough to support meaningful CD yields.

Where CD rates stand right now

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The headline number for savers is that the best nationally available CD offers are still around 4% APY in some market offerings. NerdWallet says the highest one-year CD rate it tracks is 4.30% APY, while Bankrate says its top tracked CD rate is 4.25% APY. Those are the kinds of offers that make a CD worth considering if you can leave the money alone for the full term.

But the FDIC’s national averages tell a more subdued story. As of June 15, 2026, the average 1-month CD pays just 0.23%, the average 3-month CD 1.15%, the average 6-month CD 1.38%, and the average 3-year CD 1.66%. The gap between average rates and top offers shows how much shopping matters. It also shows that many banks are still paying very little unless they are trying to win deposits aggressively.

The FDIC defines its national rate as the average rate paid by insured depository institutions and credit unions, weighted by domestic deposits. That means the average reflects the broader market, not the most aggressive banks. In practical terms, your local bank may be close to those averages, while online banks and promotional offers may sit far above them.

The three questions to ask after the meeting

1. Is the rate good enough to lock in now?

If you see a CD paying around 4% APY or better, the first question is whether that rate compensates you for giving up access to your money. If you expect to need the funds soon, a CD can become expensive in flexibility even when the yield looks appealing. If you do not need the cash, locking in now can protect you from falling rates if the Fed pauses again or eventually starts easing.

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The case for acting now is strongest when the spread between the CD you can get and the FDIC average is wide. A 4% APY offer is several multiples above the FDIC’s 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, and 3-year averages, which means the best deals are still meaningfully ahead of the market mean. That is a strong sign that savers who are ready to commit money can still capture an above-average return.

2. How long should the term be?

The term decision should follow your cash needs, not the Fed calendar alone. Short-term CDs often pay the highest yields among the terms listed by rate trackers, and that makes them useful if you want to preserve the option to reinvest sooner. Longer terms can be attractive if you believe rates will fall and you want to secure a known return for more time.

A short-term CD makes more sense when you want a near-term reset date, especially if you think the Fed may move later this year and want the chance to roll into a different rate. A longer CD makes more sense when the current offer is strong enough to beat the likely path of future rates and you value certainty over flexibility. Either way, the rate has to match the time you can live without the money.

3. Is a CD better than another cash strategy?

This is where the FDIC rate cap table is useful. For June 2026, the national rate cap is 5.21% for 1-month CDs, 5.29% for 6-month CDs, and 4.37% for savings and interest checking. Those caps help show the ceiling some weaker banks may face, and they also explain why the best CD rates can still edge above ordinary savings accounts while still leaving room for liquidity.

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If you need money available for emergencies, a high-yield savings account or interest-bearing checking account may be the better fit, even if the rate is lower than a CD. If your emergency fund is already in place and the next few months are financially predictable, a CD can earn more without forcing you to keep searching for new rates every week. The key is matching the account to the job: spending money should stay liquid, while idle cash can be put to work.

How to use the Fed decision in your shopping

After the statement and press conference, compare what banks are offering against what they were offering before the meeting. If the Fed holds steady again, there is no guarantee that CD yields will jump higher, and the best nationally available offers around 4% APY may continue to be the main opportunity. If the Fed signals a shift, the better deal may be in acting sooner rather than waiting for a slightly higher yield that never arrives.

The smartest approach is to compare local and online banks side by side, then choose the term that fits your timeline. The strongest CD strategy right now is not about guessing the Fed with precision. It is about deciding whether your cash is meant to stay available or whether locking in a solid rate for a set period is the better trade.

For savers with a clear time horizon, a CD can still be a sensible move. For anyone who may need the money soon, flexibility remains worth more than chasing the last fraction of a percentage point.