Fed signals no rate cut this year as inflation worries grow

The Fed held rates at 3.5% to 3.75%, and nine of 18 officials still saw 2026 ending above that range, keeping cuts off the table.

The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate at 3.5% to 3.75% at Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as chair, and the latest projections pointed to borrowing costs staying elevated longer than markets had hoped. The vote was unanimous, but the message was not: nine of the 18 participants forecast the federal funds rate ending 2026 above the current range, while the median estimate moved to 3.8% from 3.4%.

The shift mattered because the Fed also removed language that had suggested more rate cuts were likely this year. Instead of opening the door to cheaper money, the June 16-17 meeting leaned in the opposite direction, signaling at least one rate hike in 2026 rather than a cut. Warsh said he did not put forward his own forecast in the dot plot, leaving the committee’s divided view to stand on its own.

Inflation anxiety sat at the center of the discussion. Officials weighed tariff effects, higher energy prices, the Middle East conflict and strong AI-related investment demand as forces that could keep prices sticky. That mix complicates the market’s rate-cut hopes, because the Fed is showing more concern that inflation may stay stubborn even as growth cools.

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For households, the difference shows up in the cost of borrowing. A higher-for-longer rate path keeps pressure on mortgage pricing, credit-card balances and auto loans, while making it harder for banks to justify cheaper consumer credit. For companies, it means equipment purchases, plant expansions and AI spending face a steeper financing hurdle just as firms are trying to plan around tariffs and volatile energy costs. That is why relief may arrive later than many borrowers expect.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ CPI calendar keeps inflation data at the center of that debate over the summer. Each new reading will help determine whether the Fed’s June projections prove to be a one-meeting warning or the start of a longer pause, but the committee’s latest signal is clear: high borrowing costs are likely to last.