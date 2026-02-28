Federal Agencies Halt Anthropic AI After Trump Order

President Trump has ordered all U.S. federal agencies to immediately stop using Anthropic's artificial intelligence technology, following a high-profile dispute at the Pentagon.

President Donald Trump has directed all U.S. federal agencies to immediately cease using artificial intelligence technology developed by Anthropic, a move that follows a tense standoff over AI implementation at the Pentagon. The decision, reported by both The New York Times and CNBC, represents a significant shift in federal AI procurement and policy.

Immediate Ban on Anthropic AI Technology

According to The New York Times, the order requires every U.S. federal agency to terminate the use of Anthropic’s AI products without delay. CNBC also confirmed the directive’s urgent language, quoting administration officials who emphasized the "immediate" nature of the ban. The order reportedly affects a broad spectrum of departments, including defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies that have integrated Anthropic’s models into their digital workflows.

The Government Accountability Office has previously documented federal use of Anthropic systems, notably in research, document analysis, and cybersecurity applications.

Data from USAspending.gov shows contracts between Anthropic and several U.S. agencies, including the Department of Defense.

Pentagon Dispute Prompted Action

The New York Times highlighted that the decision follows a recent standoff at the Pentagon, where concerns were raised over the security and reliability of Anthropic’s AI systems. While neither source detailed the specifics of the dispute, the reporting suggests that disagreements over access controls, data handling, and potential vulnerabilities played a role in the administration’s response.

Anthropic, a leading AI research company, has provided large language models and generative AI solutions to the federal government for a variety of purposes. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has previously outlined the importance of robust standards for federal AI deployments, and recent events appear to have intensified scrutiny of third-party vendors.

Impact on Federal AI Strategy

The Trump administration’s order marks a dramatic pivot in federal AI strategy. Federal agencies had been rapidly expanding their use of advanced AI tools for tasks ranging from data analysis to public services. The White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy has prioritized secure, transparent, and trustworthy AI as core pillars of government adoption, but this ban signals rising concerns over vendor risk.

Anthropic’s research, available on their official publications page, has emphasized safety and alignment, but recent government actions suggest that security standards may need further tightening.

Agencies are now expected to review their AI portfolios, identify all Anthropic integrations, and transition to alternative providers or internal solutions.

Broader Industry and Policy Implications

While both The New York Times and CNBC agree on the scope of the order and its immediate effect, neither outlet specifies whether exceptions or appeals will be permitted. The decision comes amid a global debate on AI sovereignty and supply chain security, with the U.S. government increasingly vigilant about the origins and controls of the technology it deploys.

The ban may also influence future federal AI executive orders and procurement guidelines, as agencies seek to balance innovation with national security.

Looking Ahead

In the coming weeks, federal agencies will face the challenge of disentangling Anthropic’s technology from mission-critical systems. The directive underscores the administration’s willingness to act decisively in the face of perceived risks, while placing renewed emphasis on the need for rigorous vetting of AI vendors. As the government reassesses its AI partnerships, the technology sector will be closely monitoring how these changes affect public-private collaborations and the future landscape of federal AI adoption.