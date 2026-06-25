Federal filing says knife cut caulk at Lincoln Memorial pool

A federal filing says a sharp knife or razor cut caulk at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The damage hit a site already under repair, closure and lining work.

A federal court filing said someone used a sharp knife or razor to cut caulk at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, adding vandalism to a landmark that the National Park Service has repeatedly had to protect and repair. The pool sits on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., beside one of the city’s most heavily visited memorial landscapes.

The Reflecting Pool and the Lincoln Memorial were both part of the 1902 McMillan Plan. The memorial was dedicated in 1922, and the pool was completed in 1924, years after planners first envisioned the formal setting. The park service says the pool has become one of the most recognizable and filmed sites in Washington, a status that has made every maintenance problem more visible.

That maintenance has not been minor. National Park Service planning materials say rehabilitation work on the Reflecting Pool has focused on structural deficiencies, including cleaning the pool, repairing joints and installing lining material. The agency has also issued recent closure notices tied to Reflecting Pool lining and repair work, underscoring that the caulk damage landed amid broader preservation efforts.

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The scale of the site adds to the strain. NPS planning materials cite about 4 million visitors a year to the Lincoln Memorial and the WWII Memorial, traffic that passes through one of the most photographed stretches of the National Mall. In 2019, the park service drained the Reflecting Pool for repairs to a broken water line and for cleaning, a reminder that the shallow basin depends on routine, expensive upkeep to stay open and intact.

The filing puts a small act of cutting in the context of a much larger system of public access, security and preservation. The Reflecting Pool is both a working piece of infrastructure and a national symbol, and the park service has had to keep it open to the public while repeatedly closing sections for repair, lining work and other maintenance meant to preserve the site for the crowds that gather there every day.