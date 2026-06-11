Federal judge blocks Alabama nitrogen execution of death row inmate Jeffery Lee

A federal judge halted Alabama’s first planned execution of 2026, but the state’s appeal keeps Jeffery Lee’s fate in limbo after years of death-row litigation.

A federal judge permanently blocked Alabama from executing Jeffery Lee by nitrogen gas, halting a death that had been set for Thursday at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. The ruling came just days after more than 50 people gathered in Montgomery to protest the planned execution, underscoring how quickly Alabama came within hours of carrying out a sentence still entangled in unresolved legal questions.

Lee, 49, has spent nearly three decades on death row for the 1998 killings of Jimmy Ellis and Elaine Thompson during a pawn shop robbery in Orrville, Alabama, and for the attempted murder of Helen King. A jury had voted 7-5 for life imprisonment without parole, but the trial judge used Alabama’s then-legal judicial override practice to impose a death sentence in 2000. Alabama abolished judicial override in 2017, but the change was not retroactive, leaving Lee exposed to execution under the older sentence.

U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks blocked the nitrogen execution on June 9, 2026, but did not erase the death sentence itself. The court left Alabama with other authorized methods, including lethal injection and the electric chair, and said the state could still use a firing squad if it chose Lee’s proposed alternative method. That detail reflects the legal pressure surrounding capital punishment in Alabama, where the method of execution can become as contested as the conviction itself.

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The state is not conceding. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has appealed the ruling, and state lawyers have said the case could go to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has previously allowed nitrogen executions to proceed. Alabama began using nitrogen gas in 2024, and Lee would have been the ninth person executed by nitrogen hypoxia in the United States, following seven such executions in Alabama and one in Louisiana.

Lee said the ruling brought him what he called an “expected sigh of relief,” but he also said, “Fear not, I am not finished,” adding that his faith is “everything.” His case has become a test of how reliable death-penalty procedures are when the state moves to execution even as the sentence itself rests on a jury recommendation that was overridden more than 20 years ago. Governor Kay Ivey had already commuted Charles “Sonny” Burton in March, making Lee the first execution Alabama planned to carry out in 2026, only to have it stopped at the last moment.