Female referee injured in French friendly melee, leaves pitch with concussion

A female referee was knocked down while breaking up a melee in a Metz-Fortuna Sittard friendly and left with concussion. The clash put referee safety back under scrutiny.

Female referee Mathilde Demoncay was knocked to the ground and left the pitch with a concussion after players fought during a friendly between Metz and Fortuna Sittard in France.

The incident unfolded in a match that was meant to be routine, not combustible. Demoncay was caught up as male players grappled in a melee, and the injury came from trying to intervene in the disorder rather than from a normal collision during play. One account said she was carried off on a stretcher, underlining how quickly a sideline dispute turned into a medical issue for the official.

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The nature of the injury matters because concussion is not a trivial stoppage. Even when a referee is able to walk away, a head injury can require monitoring and time away from the pitch, and a scene like this raises questions about how exposed officials are when tempers flare. In this case, the danger was not a hard tackle or a stray ball. It was the act of standing between angry players.

For women in officiating, the message is especially stark. A female referee being injured while breaking up a fight reinforces a problem that stretches beyond one French friendly: abuse, intimidation, and on-field disorder can make refereeing a harder sell to new recruits and a tougher job to keep doing. When the risk shifts from verbal hostility to physical harm, the barrier to entry rises, and retention becomes harder for bodies already trying to widen the pool of match officials.

Source: goal.com

The Metz-Fortuna Sittard melee also feeds a broader concern that sports authorities have struggled to contain disorder in lower-stakes matches, where discipline can loosen and confrontations can escalate fast. This was not an isolated referee-player clash during live play. It was a breakdown in control that left the match official injured while trying to restore order.