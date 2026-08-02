Fender CEO sparks backlash for calling cover music analogue AI

Edward “Bud” Cole’s line that cover music is “analogue AI” detonated online after resurfacing, with guitar players calling it tone-deaf and insulting.

Edward “Bud” Cole’s remark that “I actually believe cover music has been sort of 'analogue AI' for a long time” ignited a fresh backlash across the guitar world after it resurfaced from a May interview with T3 about Fender’s 75th-anniversary Telecaster. The Fender chief executive had used the conversation to frame AI as a tool rather than a threat, but working musicians and cover-band players heard something different: a top guitar-company executive equating rehearsal, chemistry and live craft with machine output.

The comment spread quickly through guitar media and creator circles, where it was picked up by Guitar World, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, The Needle Drop, and YouTube commentators. Guitar.com headlined its coverage around Cole’s comparison of cover bands to AI, while The Needle Drop, in a July 30 post, criticized the Fender chief for praising artificial intelligence through the cover-music analogy. On Reddit’s r/Guitar, users repeated the quote and mocked Cole’s view, turning a short interview line into a wider argument about whether corporate leaders understand how musicians actually work.

AI-generated illustration

Source: guitar.com

The reaction reflected a deeper split inside the industry. Some players saw the remark as an insult to the labor that goes into learning songs, building set lists, and holding a band together night after night. Others read it as a warning shot about where Fender may be headed next, with some online critics suggesting the company was trying to soften musicians up for AI-related product strategy. Cole’s defenders pointed to his argument that cover music has long involved reworking existing material, but that comparison landed badly with musicians who see collaboration and practice as irreducibly human.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

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FGF_museum_01._Leo_and_early_models.jpg: Mr. Littlehand derivative work: Clusternote via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The controversy also arrived while Fender was already dealing with anger over separate legal fights in 2026, including cease-and-desist letters aimed at Stratocaster-style guitar makers and retailers. Reuters reported on July 14, 2026, that Fender escalated a copyright dispute by targeting Yamaha, adding to the sense among some players that the company was picking fights with the community it depends on. Fender’s official Instagram account had welcomed Cole as its new chief executive and promoted a 75th Telecaster event for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 7:00 PM, underscoring how quickly the celebration around the anniversary had been overtaken by criticism of the man leading it.