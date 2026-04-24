Fernando Mendoza Goes No. 1; Rams Pick Ty Simpson at 13

Fernando Mendoza heads to the Raiders as the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, while the Rams secure quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13.

Fernando Mendoza was selected as the first overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft, marking a milestone for both the player and the franchise. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams made headlines by picking quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13, positioning themselves to revitalize their offense under head coach Sean McVay. The opening round drew attention for its quarterback-centric selections and the strategic moves by teams eyeing future success.

Mendoza Headlines as Raiders’ Top Selection

The Raiders’ decision to draft Fernando Mendoza first overall was widely anticipated after his standout college career. Mendoza’s selection was confirmed by NBC News, which reported his move to Las Vegas as one of the most significant moments of the night. The pick underscores the Raiders’ commitment to rebuilding around a young quarterback, as Mendoza’s college stats and leadership qualities propelled him to the top of the board.

Mendoza’s college achievements include impressive passing numbers and a reputation for composure under pressure, as highlighted by his college statistics.

The Raiders’ selection aligns with their strategy to secure a franchise quarterback, a move discussed frequently in pre-draft analysis.

AP News also spotlighted Mendoza’s top billing, noting the significance for both the player and the Raiders, who have sought stability at the quarterback position following several seasons of transition.

Rams Invest in Ty Simpson With No. 13 Pick

The Los Angeles Rams took quarterback Ty Simpson at the 13th spot, a decision highlighted by both NBC Sports and AP News. Simpson’s selection is viewed as a pivotal moment for the Rams, who are aiming to strengthen their offensive core and capitalize on the coaching prowess of Sean McVay. NBC Sports emphasized the potential for Simpson to thrive under McVay, whose reputation as a “QB whisperer” has brought results in the past.

Simpson’s athleticism and passing skills made him a coveted prospect, with performance metrics showing promise for his transition to the NFL.

The Rams’ selection reflects a long-term vision, aiming to develop Simpson into a starter as the team adapts to changes at the quarterback position.

According to the official rules of the NFL Draft, both picks fell within expected draft order, with the Raiders holding the first pick and the Rams selecting at No. 13 after a season of mixed results.

Draft Highlights and Strategic Trends

The 2026 NFL Draft’s first round was notable for its emphasis on quarterback talent, with Mendoza and Simpson among the most discussed prospects. AP News recapped the highlights, underscoring the excitement generated by early selections and the anticipation for how these rookies will impact their teams.

The Raiders’ and Rams’ picks signal a broader trend of teams investing in young quarterbacks.

Both players were scouted extensively, with Mendoza’s leadership and Simpson’s athleticism being focal points in draft coverage.

The draft order and selection process, as detailed by NFL.com, saw few surprises in the top 15 picks.

Financial Implications and Rookie Contracts

First-round selections come with substantial financial commitments. As per NFL Draft contract data, Mendoza’s first overall status positions him for a lucrative rookie contract, potentially including significant guarantees and bonuses. Simpson, as the No. 13 pick, will also benefit from a strong financial package, reflecting his value as a quarterback prospect.

Looking Ahead: Impact and Expectations

Both the Raiders and Rams are expected to integrate their new quarterbacks into offseason programs, with fans eager to see how Mendoza and Simpson adapt to NFL play. The focus will be on development, competition, and the potential for both players to become cornerstones of their respective franchises.

As the draft continues, teams will seek to build around their new talent, and analysts will watch closely to see how Mendoza and Simpson perform in their rookie seasons. The first round has set the stage for a dynamic year, with quarterback selections dominating headlines and shaping future narratives.