Fernando Mendoza to Skip 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

Top quarterback prospect Fernando Mendoza has announced he will not attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, drawing attention as teams prepare their selections.

Fernando Mendoza, widely projected as a top pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, has informed league officials he will not attend the event in Pittsburgh. Multiple outlets, including NBC Sports, MSN, and The New York Times, confirmed the decision on Tuesday, just as the final list of draft attendees began to take shape.

Mendoza’s Absence Confirmed by Multiple Outlets

MSN reported that "Fernando Mendoza will not attend the 2026 NFL draft," highlighting the notable absence of one of this year's most anticipated prospects.

The New York Times further corroborated the report, stating that Mendoza has opted out of attending the event in Pittsburgh, where the draft will be held according to the official NFL announcement.

NBC Sports added that Mendoza directly informed NFL officials of his decision, making his absence official as the league finalizes logistics for the annual showcase.

No direct reason was provided by Mendoza or his representatives for the decision, and as of press time, no public statement has been released. The news comes as the NFL continues to promote the Pittsburgh draft as a major event and destination for fans and prospects alike.

Mendoza’s Draft Stock and Projections

Mendoza, a standout quarterback at the college level, has been the subject of widespread speculation regarding his draft position. The New York Times recapped extensive mock drafts and projections, noting that Mendoza has been featured prominently in pre-draft rankings. The Athletic, as cited by The New York Times, went so far as to start its "Predicting 2026 NFL Draft picks 1-100" coverage with Mendoza, underscoring his status as a likely early selection.

Statistically, Mendoza’s college career places him among the nation’s elite signal callers. According to Sports Reference, Mendoza posted impressive numbers in his final collegiate season, drawing the attention of scouts and draft analysts across the country. His performance has led many to believe he could be one of the first names called during the draft’s opening round.

Context: NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

The 2026 NFL Draft marks the first time the event will be hosted in Pittsburgh, with the league expecting large crowds and significant media coverage. The NFL’s official draft rules outline that attendance is optional for eligible players, and it is not uncommon for some high-profile prospects to opt out for personal reasons or to celebrate with family and friends privately.

Mendoza’s decision echoes similar choices by previous top prospects, who have sometimes chosen to remain at home or host their own gatherings on draft night. While the NFL seeks to highlight its stars in prime time, the league also accommodates those who prefer to experience the moment away from the spotlight.

What Mendoza’s Decision Means for the Draft

Though his absence may be felt on the draft night stage, Mendoza’s draft stock is not expected to be negatively impacted. Teams continue to evaluate him as a premier talent, and draft analysts remain focused on his potential fit with organizations holding early picks. For fans, Mendoza’s nonattendance means one less top prospect greeting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in person, but his announcement has only intensified the discussion around his expected selection and future in the league.

Fans can follow real-time updates and see how Mendoza’s draft journey unfolds on the official NFL Draft Tracker.

Historical data and trends on draft attendance and selections are available via Pro Football Reference.

The financial implications for first-round picks—including Mendoza’s potential contract—can be found on Spotrac’s Draft Tracker.

Outlook

As the NFL Draft approaches, all eyes remain on Fernando Mendoza as he prepares to take the next step in his football career. While he won’t be taking the stage in Pittsburgh, the anticipation surrounding his selection remains as strong as ever. The absence of one of the draft’s most prominent prospects is a reminder that, despite the growing spectacle of the event, personal choices and traditions still play a role in shaping the NFL’s most anticipated weekend.