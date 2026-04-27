Fetterman Backs Trump Security Funding After Shooting

Sen. John Fetterman calls on Democrats to set aside political divides and support funding for Donald Trump's security and facilities following a recent shooting.

Sen. John Fetterman has publicly called on fellow Democrats to put aside political differences and support federal funding for Donald Trump's security needs, including his ballroom, in the aftermath of the recent shooting incident involving the former president. The remarks, reported by The Hill, highlight growing bipartisan concern over the safety and treatment of current and former leaders.

Fetterman's Call for Unity

According to The Hill, Fetterman, a leading Democratic senator, urged his party to "drop the TDS"—a reference to "Trump Derangement Syndrome," a term sometimes used to describe strong negative reactions to Trump. He advocated for prioritizing security and federal support, including funding for facilities like Trump's ballroom, over partisan disputes in light of the shooting.

Federal Funding for Former Presidents

The issue of funding facilities and security for former presidents is governed by federal law. The Congressional Research Service details how federal appropriations provide for security, staff, and office space for ex-presidents. This includes possible upgrades to private residences and event spaces when required for security, as determined by the U.S. Secret Service.

Federal law mandates lifetime Secret Service protection for former presidents and their spouses.

Funding can cover offices, staff, and, in certain cases, improvements to private properties for security purposes.

Recent appropriations bills, such as H.R.8294, include provisions for these expenditures.

Security in the Spotlight After Shooting

The recent shooting targeting Trump has reignited debate over the adequacy of security for former presidents. The Secret Service regularly reviews and updates security protocols, but infrastructure improvements—such as enhanced event spaces—may require additional federal funding and legislative approval.

Partisan Reaction and Public Opinion

Fetterman's comments come at a time of heightened polarization. While some Democrats have been reluctant to support additional funding for Trump's properties due to ongoing political tensions, Fetterman’s remarks suggest a shift toward bipartisan cooperation on matters of safety. Public opinion on Trump remains sharply divided, as shown in Pew Research Center polling, but there is broad support for ensuring the security of all public officials.

Federal Support for Victims of Political Violence

Beyond personal security, the Department of Justice offers resources and support for victims of political violence. These programs provide funding for physical and psychological recovery, as well as enhanced protection measures for those at increased risk.

Looking Ahead

Fetterman’s call for Democrats to "drop the TDS" and support funding for Trump’s facilities underscores the importance of unity when it comes to the safety of national leaders. As Congress debates future appropriations, the incident and bipartisan response may set a precedent for how political divides are bridged in the name of public safety.