Fiat brings $13,995 Topolino EV to the US market

Fiat’s $13,995 Topolino reached U.S. dealers as a low-speed EV, with a fall conversion kit aimed at lifting its top speed to 25 mph.

Stellantis opened U.S. ordering for the 2026 Fiat Topolino and Topolino Dolcevita through select dealers at an MSRP of $13,995 before destination fee, but the small electric runabout arrives with hard limits that define its appeal. In its initial U.S. form, Fiat says the vehicle is a low-speed model built for neighborhood and lifestyle use, with a top speed of 19 mph.

That keeps the Topolino in the narrow lane between car and cart. Fiat says a dealer-installed Street Legal Conversion Kit is expected in fall 2026, and that package should lift the top speed to 25 mph and make the vehicle street-legal on most roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less. Until then, the Topolino is aimed at short trips in places where speed matters less than compact size, from beach towns and resort communities to downtown areas, music and film festivals, country clubs, yacht clubs, and private or gated communities.

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The numbers show how far Fiat has pushed the format to hit a lower price. The Topolino uses a 5.4-kWh lithium-ion battery, offers an estimated maximum range of up to 46 miles, and charges in about five hours from a home outlet. Fiat USA says it is under 100 inches long and about 55 inches wide, dimensions that make it smaller than many parking spaces and much closer in function to a neighborhood runabout than to a conventional small car.

Fiat is offering two versions in the United States: the closed Topolino and the open Topolino Dolcevita, which uses rope doors and a roll-up soft top roof. The company has described the vehicle as intended for city use, young customers, families, and drivers looking for sustainable short-range mobility. Fiat also says some markets allow drivers as young as 14, depending on local rules.

Klaus Nahr from Germany via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Topolino name reaches back to Fiat’s original 500, produced from 1936 to 1955 and commonly nicknamed Topolino. Fiat unveiled the new model on May 31, 2023 as part of its electrification strategy, and the U.S. launch now turns that concept into a test of how much utility buyers will accept in exchange for a sticker price that still sits well below the cost of most new EVs in the United States.