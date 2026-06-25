Fidalgo seals Mexico’s 3-0 win over Czechia in World Cup group finale
Fidalgo struck in the 90+4th minute as Mexico kept attacking for a 3-0 finish, with Alvarado setting up the goal after Chávez and Quiñones had scored.
Álvaro Fidalgo capped Mexico’s 3-0 win over Czechia with a powerful finish in the 90+4th minute, closing a match in which Javier Aguirre’s side kept pressing until the end instead of protecting a two-goal lead. Roberto “Piojo” Alvarado found Fidalgo with a precise pass, and the former Club América midfielder finished cleanly past the goalkeeper to send the home crowd at Estadio Ciudad de México into celebration.
The goal completed a scoreline already built by Mateo Chávez and Julián Quiñones, whose earlier strikes put the Tricolor in control before the late surge. The result came in the third round of Group A at the 2026 World Cup, a match played on June 24, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, with the group still being settled at the same time as South Africa’s meeting with South Korea.
Mexico entered the night already through to the round of 16 and already assured of first place in the group after beating South Africa 2-0 and South Korea 1-0. Czechia, the final team confirmed in the section after emerging from the European playoff, never found a way to slow Mexico’s pace in a game that kept leaning toward the attacking side of Aguirre’s plan. The finish from Fidalgo added a third goal rather than a cautious finish, and that mattered in a group stage where margin and momentum travel with a team into the knockout rounds.
The matchup also carried historical weight. Mexico and Czechoslovakia last met at a World Cup in Chile in 1962, when Mexico won 3-1 for its first victory in World Cup history. More recently, the teams met in the Carlsberg Cup in 2000, when the Czechs won 2-1. This time, Fidalgo’s late strike gave Mexico a cleaner result and reinforced the sense that the attack has more than one layer.
Fidalgo, born on April 9, 1997, is 29 and a right-footed midfielder who has become part of Mexico’s World Cup picture. His stoppage-time goal, after Alvarado’s assist and with Chávez and Quiñones already on the board, underlined a squad that kept adding threats rather than settling for the scoreboard it already had.
Sources
- [1]telemundo.com
- [2]marca.com
- [3]fifa.com
- [4]mediotiempo.com
Marcus Chen
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