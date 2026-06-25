Fidalgo seals Mexico’s 3-0 win over Czechia in World Cup group finale

Fidalgo struck in the 90+4th minute as Mexico kept attacking for a 3-0 finish, with Alvarado setting up the goal after Chávez and Quiñones had scored.

Álvaro Fidalgo capped Mexico’s 3-0 win over Czechia with a powerful finish in the 90+4th minute, closing a match in which Javier Aguirre’s side kept pressing until the end instead of protecting a two-goal lead. Roberto “Piojo” Alvarado found Fidalgo with a precise pass, and the former Club América midfielder finished cleanly past the goalkeeper to send the home crowd at Estadio Ciudad de México into celebration.

The goal completed a scoreline already built by Mateo Chávez and Julián Quiñones, whose earlier strikes put the Tricolor in control before the late surge. The result came in the third round of Group A at the 2026 World Cup, a match played on June 24, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, with the group still being settled at the same time as South Africa’s meeting with South Korea.

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Mexico entered the night already through to the round of 16 and already assured of first place in the group after beating South Africa 2-0 and South Korea 1-0. Czechia, the final team confirmed in the section after emerging from the European playoff, never found a way to slow Mexico’s pace in a game that kept leaning toward the attacking side of Aguirre’s plan. The finish from Fidalgo added a third goal rather than a cautious finish, and that mattered in a group stage where margin and momentum travel with a team into the knockout rounds.

The matchup also carried historical weight. Mexico and Czechoslovakia last met at a World Cup in Chile in 1962, when Mexico won 3-1 for its first victory in World Cup history. More recently, the teams met in the Carlsberg Cup in 2000, when the Czechs won 2-1. This time, Fidalgo’s late strike gave Mexico a cleaner result and reinforced the sense that the attack has more than one layer.

Jeses via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.5)

Fidalgo, born on April 9, 1997, is 29 and a right-footed midfielder who has become part of Mexico’s World Cup picture. His stoppage-time goal, after Alvarado’s assist and with Chávez and Quiñones already on the board, underlined a squad that kept adding threats rather than settling for the scoreboard it already had.