Fiery multi-car crash in western Mexico kills at least nine people

A tractor-trailer hit a roadside crash scene in Jalisco, killing at least nine and injuring four U.S. citizens in a fast-moving pileup.

A tractor-trailer slammed into vehicles already involved in an earlier crash on the Guadalajara-Tepic highway in western Mexico, turning a roadside emergency into a deadly pileup that left at least nine people dead and about 10 injured. The collision unfolded at Kilometer 68 near Hostotipaquillo and the Plan de Barrancas toll plaza, where two minors were among the dead and two members of the Mexican National Guard were listed in serious condition.

The changing toll reflected the confusion that followed the wreck. Mexican military and Guard reporting settled on nine dead, while early local counts from Nayarit emergency authorities and some outlets put the figure at 10 or higher, with some preliminary reports citing 16 dead and 13 injured. The crash also destroyed three private vehicles and two trucks, according to local coverage.

Investigators said the semi-truck struck the scene after a first accident had already drawn emergency crews to the highway. Some accounts described maintenance workers or other responders on the roadway when the second collision hit, adding to the force of the impact and the number of casualties. Videos circulating on social media showed several burned-out vehicles along the road, capturing how quickly the incident escalated.

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Four injured U.S. citizens were transferred in minor condition to Arboledas Hospital in Guadalajara by private ambulance. The two injured National Guard members were taken to Magdalena Hospital in Guadalajara in some reports, and were described as being in serious condition. The presence of American nationals among the injured raised the stakes for consular attention and for the families trying to account for travelers caught in the crash.

Firefighters and state police from Nayarit were dispatched to secure the area and speed relief efforts. The semi-truck driver was detained by National Guard officers with civilian assistance at a toll plaza, according to local reporting.

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The wreck added another grim chapter to the long record of fatal highway crashes in Mexico, where steep routes, heavy truck traffic and emergency responders working in narrow traffic corridors can create especially dangerous conditions. Here, the danger was compounded because the fatal impact came after the first collision, when crews were already on scene and the roadway was partially occupied by emergency activity.