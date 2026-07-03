FIFA considers moving World Cup kick-off times in Mexico City

FIFA weighed a noon kick-off for England-Mexico in storm-hit Mexico City, six hours earlier than planned, while Brazil-Norway was also under review.

Flooding risk around the Estadio Azteca prompted FIFA to consider changing the kick-off times of two World Cup last-16 matches on Sunday as severe weather threatened Mexico City. Mexico’s match against England was originally set for 6 p.m. local time, but it could have moved to noon, which would have put the game at 7 p.m. in Britain. FIFA had not confirmed the change.

A noon start in Mexico City would have been far easier for television audiences in the United Kingdom than a midnight or 1 a.m. Monday viewing time, but it would also have compressed travel plans for supporters heading to the ground. The Football Association was waiting for official guidance from FIFA and was surprised by the short notice. Brazil-Norway was also under review.

AI-generated illustration

Mexico’s round-of-32 match against Ecuador at the Estadio Azteca was delayed by one hour because of heavy rain and lightning, and FIFA made safety and security its priority during that interruption. Spectators were alerted by a message on the scoreboard, and players had not yet begun warm-ups when the delay was announced.

The Estadio Azteca sits about 2,200 metres above sea level, and less time there was better for the England squad. England midfielder Morgan Rogers said: “Earlier the better because you want to play.”

user:Allstrak via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the first men’s World Cup with 48 teams and 104 fixtures, spread across 16 venues in Canada, Mexico and the United States.