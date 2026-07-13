FIFA debuts referee head cameras at World Cup 2026 for every match

FIFA put referee head cameras in every 2026 World Cup match, pairing first-person views with AI stabilization and a 60% jitter cut.

FIFA rolled referee head cameras across all 104 matches of the World Cup 2026, giving viewers a first-person angle from a small high-definition camera mounted on the official’s head. The feed used artificial intelligence to steady the image in real time, and Lenovo said the system delivered Full HD at 60 frames per second with three seconds of latency, cutting jitter by up to 60% and smoothing the video path by up to 70%.

The experiment did not begin on the World Cup stage. FIFA and its officials had already tested referee body cameras at the 2025 Club World Cup, where Pierluigi Collina said the result was “beyond our expectations.” Collina said the footage helped spectators understand both the speed of the game and the pressure on the referee, a point FIFA has used to frame the camera as more than a broadcast gimmick.

AI-generated illustration

The rulebook had already moved in that direction. The International Football Association Board approved chest- or head-mounted referee cameras as a competition option under Law 5, clearing a formal path for elite tournaments to use them. FIFA then expanded the idea across a World Cup that it described as the largest in its history, with 48 teams and 104 matches, and a refereeing pool under Team One that included 41 more officials than in Qatar 2022.

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FIFA and Lenovo introduced Referee View alongside Football AI Pro and 3D avatars before kickoff, signaling that the production package around the tournament was as important as the games themselves. The system was already being used to show goals, penalty incidents and even pre-match greetings from the official’s perspective, turning the referee’s line of sight into another feed for broadcasters and social platforms.

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FIFA also leaned on star power to sell the concept. In one video shot from the referee’s angle, Lionel Messi scored twice against Austria and became the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer, a sequence that showed how a camera built for officiating could also be turned into a dramatic broadcast asset. That is the tension inside Referee View: it can make decisions easier to read and the referee’s workload more visible, but it also creates a fresh entertainment product built around the sport’s biggest names, including Messi and Kylian Mbappé, for a tournament that is now as much about production as play.