FIFA moves to pay overdue prize money after Jordan criticism

FIFA released Jordan’s overdue Arab Cup prize money after Prince Ali bin Hussein accused Gianni Infantino of blackmail, ending an eight-month delay.

FIFA released overdue prize money to Jordan after Prince Ali bin Hussein, the head of the Jordan Football Association, accused FIFA president Gianni Infantino of blackmail over endorsement support. The payout ended an eight-month delay tied to Jordan’s run to the final of the FIFA Arab Cup.

The dispute put a rare public spotlight on how slowly money can move through football’s global hierarchy. For Jordan, the prize money was not symbolic. It was part of the funding stream that helps cover travel, staffing, youth development and the day-to-day running of a national association, all areas that can come under pressure when payments are held back.

Prince Ali’s criticism sharpened the confrontation between a smaller federation and FIFA’s top leadership. By using the word blackmail, he turned an internal payment dispute into an issue of governance and leverage, raising the question of how much room national associations actually have when they challenge the sport’s most powerful body. The release of the money suggests that public pressure still matters, especially when it comes from a federation with enough visibility to force a response.

The Jordan case also reflects a broader problem inside international football: payments promised through tournaments or development programs are often judged not just by whether they arrive, but by when they arrive. Delays can disrupt budgets that are already tight, particularly for federations outside the game’s richest markets. In those cases, prize money is part of operating money, and a late transfer can ripple through training camps, youth projects and administrative planning.

The timing of the payout came as FIFA was facing wider internal tension, including controversy over a proposed stake sale plan that had prompted key figures to break ranks with Infantino. That backdrop made the Jordan dispute more than a one-off billing problem. It became another test of whether FIFA can manage its finances in a way that is transparent enough to withstand pressure from its own members.

For Jordan and other smaller federations, the episode showed that the clearest leverage may come from public scrutiny rather than private channels. FIFA may have settled this payment, but the larger question of who gets paid on time in global football remains unresolved.