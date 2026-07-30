FIFA plan to sell stake in commercial arm sparks backlash

FIFA has given 211 member associations until Sept. 19 to back a $20 billion commercial arm that could sell 20% to private investors. UEFA says it crossed a line.

FIFA has given its 211 member associations until Sept. 19 to decide whether to approve FIFA Forward Enterprise, a proposed commercial subsidiary that would consolidate broadcast and sponsorship revenues tied to the body's marquee competitions and sell up to a 20% stake to private investors at a reported $20 billion valuation. Gianni Infantino has tied the vote to a promise of more development money, with reports saying each association could receive up to $40 million if it backs the plan.

The proposal has set off a fight over control of the sport's money. By folding FIFA's commercial rights into one vehicle and opening it to outside capital, the plan would shift leverage over some of football's richest assets toward FIFA and away from federations and confederations that rely on tournament revenues, broadcast deals and sponsorships. UEFA said FIFA was crossing a "line," and the European body has held an emergency meeting with members over the investment plan.

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Regional confederations said they were blindsided by the move. CONCACAF said it was "deeply concerned" about the lack of due process, while the Asian Football Confederation said it was "disappointed." The backlash reflects how little appetite there is among many governing bodies for a plan that could change who controls the commercial spine of the game.

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The dispute has reopened a decades-old power struggle between FIFA and Europe at a moment when the 2026 World Cup cycle is becoming more commercially important. FIFA stands to gain fresh capital and tighter central control if the plan wins enough support from its member associations. Private investors would get access to a slice of revenue tied to FIFA's biggest competitions. The biggest losers could be the confederations and associations that depend on those revenues but fear that the new structure would leave them with less say over how football's money is raised, allocated and governed.