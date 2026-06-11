FIFA plans three World Cup opening ceremonies across North America

Shakira and Burna Boy will lead Mexico City’s show as FIFA spreads World Cup opening ceremonies across three North American cities for the first time.

FIFA has turned the 2026 World Cup into a continent-wide spectacle, staging three opening ceremonies instead of one as Shakira, Burna Boy and a roster of Latin American stars prepare to launch the tournament in Mexico City. The production marks a sharp break from the compact, one-city ritual that once defined football’s biggest event, and it arrives with the World Cup’s biggest expansion yet: 48 teams, 104 matches and three host countries.

Mexico City Stadium will host the opening match on Thursday, 11 June 2026, and become the first stadium to stage three FIFA World Cup opening matches. FIFA said the Mexico City ceremony would begin 90 minutes before kickoff, with Shakira and Burna Boy performing Dai Dai, the official tournament song. The lineup also includes Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla, turning the first night into a heavily produced music event as much as a sporting launch. FIFA said royalties from Dai Dai will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

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The spectacle does not stop in Mexico. FIFA said the second and third opening ceremonies will follow on Friday, 12 June, in Toronto and Los Angeles, extending the launch across North America and underscoring how widely the tournament has been spread. Gianni Infantino has described the Los Angeles ceremony as part of a shared celebration across North America, while FIFA has framed the Toronto event as a reflection of Canada’s identity and diversity. On Friday, 12 June, Canada will take center stage at 13:30 local time.

Eneas De Troya from Mexico City, México via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The scale is unlike any previous World Cup. The tournament will be staged across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, with the final scheduled for Sunday, 19 July 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium. FIFA said a record 1,248 players representing 48 nations were confirmed in final squad lists on 2 June, a sign of how much larger the tournament has become. As the field grows and the ceremonies multiply, FIFA is treating the World Cup less like a single opening night and more like a touring entertainment franchise, built for television, celebrity and a North American market that rewards spectacle as much as sport.