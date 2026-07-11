Fifa refuses to explain two-match ban for England's Jarell Quansah

Fifa gave Jarell Quansah a two-match ban but refused to explain why the England defender was punished beyond the automatic red-card suspension.

Fifa has not explained why Jarell Quansah received a two-match ban after his red card against Mexico, leaving England without a clear account of how a single challenge became a sanction that could shape the World Cup knockouts. The 23-year-old was sent off in England’s 3-2 win over Mexico on 5 July after a VAR review of his high challenge on Jesús Gallardo.

Fifa said Quansah’s punishment was a two-match suspension for a breach of article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The extra game beyond the automatic one-match ban came because the governing body classified the offence as serious foul play. That means Quansah will miss England’s quarter-final against Norway on Saturday, 11 July 2026, and could also sit out a semi-final. He would be eligible again if England reach the final on 19 July in New Jersey.

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The silence around the ruling has sharpened criticism from England’s camp. Thomas Tuchel said Fifa had given no explanation for turning the red card into a two-game ban and said England were left in the dark. For a tournament in which one suspension can alter a path to the title, the absence of reasoning has become part of the story itself.

Source: aljazeera.com

Fifa’s own rules say its Disciplinary Committee, Appeal Committee and Ethics Committee are independent judicial bodies under article 52 of its Statutes. It also says decisions with grounds are published, while decisions without grounds are issued in a separate document, with new decisions uploaded every four months. That framework leaves room for formal process, but not necessarily for immediate clarity when a knockout-stage punishment carries major sporting consequences.

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The issue is landing at a moment when Fifa has been publicly stressing disciplinary transparency. Its 2024/25 report said the Disciplinary Committee handled more than 3,400 cases, an increase of more than 200% from the previous reporting period. Fifa has also published disciplinary sanction overviews for World Cup qualifying in 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025, showing that it regularly releases punishment summaries even when individual reasoning is not always made public.