FIFA reveals every World Cup Golden Boot winner, from Fontaine to Mbappe

Just Fontaine’s 13-goal burst in 1958 still stands alone, while 2026’s expanded World Cup has already widened the race for the next Golden Boot name.

World Cup scoring has always produced its own shorthand for an era, and FIFA’s roll call of top scorers reads like a compressed history of the tournament itself. A total of 28 players have claimed the prize, from Guillermo Stabile’s eight goals in 1930 to Kylian Mbappe’s eight in Qatar 2022, with Just Fontaine’s 13 in Sweden 1958 still the single-tournament benchmark.

The award itself only became a formal badge of scoring supremacy in the modern era. FIFA first handed it out in 1982 as the Golden Shoe, then renamed it the Golden Boot in 2010. The contest is also more exacting than a simple goals tally: if players finish level, assists decide it first, then total minutes played.

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Photo by Waseem Lazkani

The list maps the sport’s changing powers. It began with Guillermo Stabile in 1930, Oldrich Nejedly in 1934 and Leonidas da Silva in 1938, before Ademir de Menezes scored nine in 1950, Sandor Kocsis hit 11 in 1954 and Fontaine pushed the standard to 13 four years later. The 1962 tournament produced a six-way tie on four goals. After that came Eusebio with nine in 1966, Gerd Muller with 10 in 1970, Grzegorz Lato with seven in 1974, Mario Kempes with six in 1978, Paolo Rossi with six in 1982, Gary Lineker with six in 1986, Toto Schillaci with six in 1990, Oleg Salenko and Hristo Stoichkov with six each in 1994, Davor Suker with six in 1998, Ronaldo with eight in 2002, Miroslav Klose with five in 2006, Thomas Muller with five in 2010, James Rodriguez with six in 2014, Harry Kane with six in 2018 and Mbappe with eight in 2022.

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Mbappe’s surge in Qatar came with an extra layer of history. His hat-trick in the final was the first in a World Cup final for 56 years, and he finished ahead of Lionel Messi, who scored seven, and Olivier Giroud, who managed four. The finale underlined how the Golden Boot has become a global marker for the game’s biggest stars, not just a stat line.

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Data visualization chart

The 2026 race has already begun to take shape in the expanded 48-team tournament, which added 40 matches to the World Cup calendar and gave scorers more room to separate themselves. USA forward Folarin Balogun was the early leader after scoring twice in a 4-1 win over Paraguay, becoming the first American to score multiple goals in a World Cup match since 1930. In a field built for more games and more goals, the next chapter in this scoring ledger is already under way.