FIFA says 2022 World Cup drew 5 billion viewers worldwide

FIFA said 5 billion people engaged with the 2022 World Cup, while the final drew nearly 1.5 billion viewers and 16.7 million in English-language U.S. TV.

FIFA said 5 billion people engaged with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making it one of the few moments in modern media when a single event still reached the same audience at roughly the same time across television, digital platforms and other devices. The final between Argentina and France drew a global audience of close to 1.5 billion viewers, while the opening match topped 550 million.

That scale ran through the tournament’s full 64-match schedule. FIFA said the average live audience for each game was 191 million, a reminder that the World Cup still functions differently from most sports properties in a fragmented media market. Viewers were not only watching on broadcast television but also following the action on digital platforms, where live clips, highlights and match reactions kept the event in motion between kickoffs.

AI-generated illustration

The final at Lusail Stadium drew 88,966 fans in person, and the tournament produced 172 goals, the most in any World Cup edition. FIFA said social-media activity surged alongside the match action, with nearly six billion engagements generated and 262 billion cumulative reach across all platforms. That second-screen behavior turned each game into both a live broadcast and a rolling digital conversation, extending the audience well beyond the stadium and the television set.

Photo by Adera Abdoulaye Dolo

The final’s reach also marked a jump from the 1.12 billion global audience FIFA said the 2018 final drew. In the United States, the 2022 men’s World Cup final became the most watched men’s World Cup in English-language TV history, with more than 16.7 million viewers, according to Sports Video Group. The numbers show how the same match can deliver a mass international audience while still producing distinct local ratings milestones in individual markets.

Data visualization chart

FIFA also said the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha welcomed supporters from around the world, adding an in-person layer to the tournament’s screen-based scale. Even in an age of fragmented attention, the World Cup still assembled viewers on a global clock, with one final, one opening match and one set of highlights shared across continents in real time.