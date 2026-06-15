FIFA seeks explanation after VAR official denies racist hand gesture

A split-second hand signal in Dallas has put Shaun Evans under scrutiny and forced FIFA to defend the credibility of its World Cup video officials. Fare wants him removed, while Evans says the movement was a subconscious twitch.

A brief cutaway to FIFA’s VAR hub in Dallas has turned Shaun Evans into the focus of a credibility fight that reaches far beyond one match. During Germany’s 7-1 opening win over Curaçao, the official broadcast showed Evans making an OK-style circle with his thumb and forefinger before kickoff, and FIFA is now seeking an explanation.

The gesture mattered because refereeing at a World Cup depends on more than correct decisions. It depends on visible neutrality, composure and the confidence that officials can manage the sport’s highest-pressure moments without any hint of bias, coded or otherwise.

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Evans denied that he made the gesture intentionally to communicate any “message, affiliation, game or belief of any kind.” He said it was “an involuntary, subconscious twitch” and that he was “unaware” he had done it at the time. Evans also said later images showed him repeating the movement while holding a pen between his fingers, and he said he regretted the controversy.

That explanation has not stopped scrutiny. Fare, FIFA’s anti-racism partner, called for Evans to be removed from the tournament, saying the gesture resembled an upside-down OK symbol used as a white power sign in far-right circles. The Anti-Defamation League has said the OK gesture is generally innocuous, but added it to its hate-symbol database in 2019 after it was co-opted in 2017 as a trolling tactic and later adopted in some circles as a white supremacist symbol.

For FIFA, the episode is not only about one official’s hand movement. It raises the question of whether a video assistant referee can remain credible in a tournament already dependent on the belief that technology and the officials running it are beyond reproach. Evans is one of 30 video review analysts selected by FIFA for the World Cup, and this is his second consecutive World Cup. He has described working the tournament as the biggest honour of his career.

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The World Cup is being played across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Dallas among the key operational centres for video review. In that setting, even a gesture later described as subconscious has become a serious test of the standards expected from the people charged with overseeing the game’s most sensitive calls.