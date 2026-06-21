FIFA to award Trump inaugural Peace Prize at World Cup draw

FIFA turned the 2026 World Cup draw into a Trump showcase, as the new Peace Prize landed at the Kennedy Center and scrutiny over tickets, transit and security deepened.

FIFA’s decision to hand Donald Trump its inaugural Peace Prize during the World Cup draw turned a routine tournament milestone into a pointed display of political alignment. For Gianni Infantino, the move underscored how closely FIFA has tied its 2026 showcase to the White House as the tournament’s logistics, image and governance come under sharper scrutiny.

The draw took place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on December 5, 2025, the same day Infantino presented Trump with the first FIFA Peace Prize. FIFA said the award would be given annually to people who have helped unite the world in peace. The symbolism mattered because the 2026 World Cup will be the 23rd edition of the tournament, the first with 48 teams and the first spread across three host countries, Canada, Mexico and the United States.

That proximity to Trump has become a central fact of the run-up to the tournament, which is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, with 104 matches across 16 host cities. Infantino has repeatedly appeared with Trump at White House and other U.S. events, and critics say that relationship could shape everything from host-country leverage to the tone of the event for visiting teams and fans.

The backlash has cut across political lines. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have criticized ticket prices, while New York and New Jersey attorneys general opened an investigation into pricing. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill sought FIFA help with transit costs, a reminder that the tournament’s burden will fall heavily on local agencies tasked with moving crowds between stadiums, airports and downtowns.

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Even Trump has complained about the cost of admission, saying he would not pay $1,000 for a ticket to the U.S. team’s opening game against Paraguay. Republican Sen. Todd Young went further, saying FIFA has been “detached from regular people around the world.” FairSquare then filed a complaint alleging Infantino violated FIFA’s political-neutrality rules through his praise of Trump and support for the Peace Prize.

The larger stakes extend beyond one award ceremony. Immigration crackdowns, security planning and the politics of access will shape how the first expanded World Cup in North America feels on the ground. If FIFA’s partnership with Trump gives the U.S. more leverage, it may also deepen concerns that the tournament is being managed for power before it is being staged for the public.