Fifa to continue investor consultation after Uefa World Cup boycott threat

Fifa said it will keep talking to investors after Uefa threatened a World Cup boycott over a plan to sell stakes in its competitions to private capital.

Fifa said it will continue its consultation process even after Uefa threatened to boycott World Cups if football’s world governing body presses ahead with a plan to sell stakes in its competitions to private investors. The dispute has turned a $20 billion investment proposal into a fight over who controls football’s future revenues and who gets a say in the rules around them.

European football’s 55 member associations voted to boycott World Cups if Fifa advances the proposal, a sign that the backlash is now institutional rather than rhetorical. Fifa has given all 211 member associations until 19 September to back the plan, putting national federations on a short clock to decide whether they are comfortable with a model that could reshape how the sport’s biggest events are financed and governed.

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At the center of the proposal is a new entity called Fifa Forward Enterprise, or FFE. Under the plan, FFE would sell shares to private investors and run major events including the World Cup, giving outside capital a direct claim on the competitions that generate football’s biggest cash flows. Fifa has also pointed to Thrive Eternal, a US venture capital firm, as the likely lead investor.

The scale of the pushback widened beyond Europe. Concacaf, which governs football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, rejected the proposal, and regional confederations were said to have been blindsided by Fifa’s investment plan. That left Fifa confronting opposition from multiple power centers at once, rather than only from a familiar European bloc led by Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

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Uefa hardened its position in an emergency statement issued at 16:00 BST on Thursday, 30 July. Ceferin has been one of the most forceful critics of Gianni Infantino’s reform agenda, and the latest standoff adds another layer to the struggle between the game’s central authority and the confederations that depend on it. ESPN said Uefa would boycott all Fifa competitions, including the World Cup, if the plan advanced.

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The clash now reaches into the structure of tournament control itself. If private investors enter FFE, the World Cup would no longer sit only within a member association system built around national federations and confederations. It would also sit inside a commercial vehicle with shareholders, turning future revenues into the battleground for influence over football’s flagship event.