Fifa to pay Somali referee denied entry to U.S. in full

FIFA will pay Omar Abdulkadir Artan in full after U.S. officials barred him from the World Cup over "vetting concerns."

FIFA has committed to paying Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan his full World Cup fee, even after U.S. authorities blocked him from entering the country to work the tournament. The contradiction is stark: Artan was selected for FIFA’s 52-man refereeing team for the 2026 World Cup, yet he was stopped at Miami International Airport and told he could not train or officiate.

Artan, 34, arrived in Miami from Istanbul on June 6 and was subjected to additional immigration questioning before U.S. authorities refused him entry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the decision followed "vetting concerns," while a U.S. official later said it stemmed from alleged links to "suspected members of terror organizations." Artan said he had the right papers and was "very, very disappointed." The World Cup, an expanded 48-team tournament, is being staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The payment decision does not change the larger problem for FIFA and the host countries. Referees are paid after the tournament, and they do not know the exact amount in advance, but Artan will receive the fee in full despite being unable to take part. That leaves FIFA honoring the contract financially while the tournament itself loses an official it had already selected for one of the sport’s most visible assignments. The case also shows how border screening can collide with the logistics of a global event that depends on cross-border access.

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Artan’s exclusion carried added significance because he was on the brink of a career milestone. He had been expected to become the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a men’s World Cup. Before the setback, he had already built a strong international profile: in 2025 he became the first Somali referee to take charge of a Confederation of African Football continental final, was named CAF Men’s Referee of the Year, and officiated three matches at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, including the third-place play-off.

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After being turned back, Artan was assisted by FIFA officials in Istanbul before traveling on to Mogadishu, where he received a homecoming welcome. He has said he wants to officiate at the 2030 World Cup. UEFA has since appointed him to referee the 2026 UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa on August 12 in Salzburg, Austria, making him the first African referee set for that final. The episode leaves FIFA paying in full, but it also leaves a larger question hanging over any tournament built on the promise of free movement: who is responsible when access breaks before the whistle blows?