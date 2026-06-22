FIFA warns fans to skip Philadelphia stadium amid severe storm threat

Fans were told not to travel to Lincoln Financial Field as a 65% storm chance, lightning rules and a closed Fan Fest tested Philadelphia’s World Cup setup.

Severe storms turned Monday’s France-Iraq World Cup match in Philadelphia into a test of crowd control as well as soccer. FIFA warned fans not to travel to Philadelphia Stadium for the 5 p.m. local kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field, with heavy rain, thunder, lightning and damaging winds forecast across the region.

Under FIFA’s weather protocol, lightning within eight miles of the stadium would interrupt play and send spectators to the concourse or emergency shelter areas. Play could resume only after 30 minutes passed without another strike in the danger zone, a rule that made the city’s match-day operation dependent on real-time weather monitoring and quick evacuation decisions.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 chief operating officer Lauren Lambrugo said the match was expected to be played Monday, while final weather-related calls were left to FIFA and the Philadelphia Eagles. Local organizers also told ticket holders to keep checking the FIFA app for updates. Inside the stadium, umbrellas were banned and ponchos were allowed, a small but telling detail of the venue’s severe-weather plan.

The pressure was not limited to the stadium. FIFA Fan Fest at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park was closed Monday because of the weather, after staff had already evacuated the site earlier in the week when high winds forced a temporary shutdown. FIFA says Philadelphia’s Fan Festival runs 39 days, and the shutdown showed how quickly outdoor celebration space can be disrupted when a host city is hit by storm conditions.

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The match was the third World Cup game staged in Philadelphia during the tournament, following Ivory Coast’s 1-0 win over Ecuador and Brazil’s 3-0 victory over Haiti. FIFA says Lincoln Financial Field will host six matches in total, while 6abc reported that nine teams are competing in the city across the tournament. With thousands of Iraq and France supporters gathered in Philadelphia on Sunday ahead of the match, the city’s sports infrastructure was being asked to handle a major international crowd under severe-weather stress.

For Iraqi supporters, the stakes were especially high. Fans interviewed in Philadelphia said Iraq was returning to the World Cup after about 40 years, giving the match an emotional edge even as organizers focused on safety and weather response. The day’s disruptions offered a real-world measure of how well Philadelphia’s venue plans, fan alerts and outdoor gathering spaces could hold up when a global event met a dangerous forecast.