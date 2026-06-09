Fifa works to restore Iran fans’ World Cup ticket allocation

FIFA said it is trying to restore Iranian fan tickets after about 18,852 seats were pulled days before the World Cup, leaving travelers with no way to see Iran’s U.S. games.

FIFA said it was working to “maximise opportunities for Iranian supporters to attend matches” after Iran’s World Cup group-stage ticket allocation was withdrawn days before the tournament. The reversal left Iran’s football federation unable to sell tickets for fans who had already begun arranging travel to follow the team.

Iran’s federation said on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, that the allocation had been pulled just as it had begun selling tickets. The dispute affects Iran’s three group-stage matches in the United States: against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, Belgium in Inglewood on June 21, and Egypt in Seattle on June 26. Roughly 18,852 tickets earmarked for Iranian supporters were reportedly revoked across those games.

The federation said the decision had immediate practical consequences for fans who were already committed to the trip. Supporters who had booked flights, hotels, and other travel plans were left with no clear path into the stadiums, even as the team prepared for its opening match. The timing, just days before kickoff, turned what should have been a straightforward ticket sale into a scramble over access, refunds, and whether Iranian fans would be allowed to occupy the seats initially reserved for them.

Iran accused the United States of obstructing the attendance of its supporters and called on FIFA and tournament organisers “to uphold the principles of neutrality, fairness, and established regulations, to provide the necessary conditions for Iranian supporters.” The federation’s complaint lands in the middle of a broader dispute over visas and travel restrictions, with Iranian players and some staff said to have received U.S. visas while others ran into problems.

The political strain around the tournament is visible beyond the ticket row. Iran’s team has been reported to have arrived in Mexico ahead of the World Cup, underscoring the split logistics created by the event’s co-hosted structure and the separate entry hurdles facing supporters headed for matches in the United States. FIFA’s pledge to maximise opportunities now faces a narrow test: whether it can restore access in time to matter, and whether any fix will be concrete enough to protect the fans already out of pocket.