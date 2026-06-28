FIFA World Cup 2026 draws record crowds and fan celebrations

A daily attendance record of 281,223 fans turned June 16 into the World Cup’s busiest day yet. Outside the stadiums, flags, chants and fan festivals made the tournament feel civic.

FIFA’s World Cup 2026 drew 281,223 fans through the turnstiles on June 16, setting a new single-day attendance record as stadium crowds and street-level celebrations surged across the three-nation tournament. The rush was visible well beyond the stands, where supporters gathered with flags, songs and national colors to mark every result.

The record day topped the previous mark of 277,070, set on June 28, 1994, and came as the tournament moved through its first week in Canada, Mexico and the United States. After six days, FIFA said total attendance had reached 1,309,652, with an average of 65,483 spectators per match. That pace reflects the scale of the 2026 edition, which is being staged over 104 matches in 16 host cities and is the first World Cup to feature 48 teams.

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The expanded format has sharpened the tension in the group stage. Each team plays its group opponents once, with three points for a win and one for a draw, leaving qualification alive deep into the final round of group matches. That structure has helped turn the closing day of the groups into a rolling celebration, as some fans erupted over qualification and others filled public spaces to watch standings swing from one match to the next.

FIFA confirmed 1,248 players representing 48 nations in the final lists on June 2, underscoring the reach of a tournament that now stretches across much of North America. The competition runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026, with Canada, Mexico and the United States sharing hosting duties for the first 48-team World Cup.

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For FIFA, the biggest gathering point outside the stadiums is the FIFA Fan Festival, which the organization positions as the central destination for local communities and supporters from around the world. That setting has become part of the tournament’s identity: a temporary public square built around travel, identity and ritual, where the emotional energy of the World Cup often appears most clearly once the match ends and the streets take over.