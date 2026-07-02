Finland’s IQM debuts on Nasdaq as first European quantum stock

IQM hit Nasdaq at about a $1.9 billion valuation, but the Finnish quantum maker is still telling investors its commercial payoff is uncertain. Its own data show early revenue, real sales, and a market that remains far from mature.

IQM Quantum Computers began trading on Nasdaq on Thursday as the first European quantum computing company listed on a major U.S. exchange, giving the Finnish hardware maker a public valuation of about $1.9 billion. The debut capped a deal first announced on Feb. 23, 2026, when IQM said it would go public through a merger with Real Asset Acquisition Corp. and valued the company at about $1.8 billion pre-money.

The listing puts a market price on a business that has already moved beyond pure laboratory research, but only partly. In February, IQM said it had sold 21 systems to 13 customers, including four of the world’s top 10 supercomputing centres, delivered 15 systems and built more than 30 computers. The company also said the transaction was expected to leave it with more than $450 million in cash, a war chest meant to fund a technology race that is still years from clear-scale deployment.

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By June 2, IQM had upsized the private investment in public equity portion of the deal to $146 million and added Ilmarinen, one of Finland’s largest private earnings-related pension insurers, to the roster of backers. IQM also disclosed 2025 revenue of EUR 31 million, about $36 million, a reminder that the company’s financial base remains small compared with the capital it is now asking public markets to value. IQM has also said it is considering a dual listing in Helsinki after the Nasdaq debut.

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The company’s pitch is that quantum computing is moving toward industry, not just research. But IQM has also been blunt about the bottlenecks: talent shortages, fragmented software development kits and the need to make quantum systems reliable enough to behave like industrial products rather than laboratory devices. In its 2025 State of Quantum report, IQM said the global market could exceed $22 billion by 2032 and that 75% of respondents saw defining the right applications as the most critical factor for adoption.

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That gap between enthusiasm and evidence is the central test for the stock. IQM says its customer and integration base spans high-performance computing and enterprise partners including NVIDIA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, AWS, Toyo Corporation and Bechtle AG, and its roadmap includes its next-generation system, Halocene. But the Nasdaq listing also forces a harder question: whether public investors are buying a product business already generating repeatable industrial demand, or financing a promise whose timetable and payoff remain uncertain.