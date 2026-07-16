Fire at Algerian child welfare center kills fatalities, injures 19

Eleven people died and 19 were injured in a fire at a child welfare center in Mohammadia, as firefighters kept battling the blaze and the cause remained unknown.

Eleven people died and 19 others were injured when a fire swept through the Etablissement de l’enfance assistée in Mohammadia, in the eastern suburbs of Algiers, leaving rescuers to evacuate vulnerable residents and continue fighting the blaze hours later.

The fire broke out early on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the child welfare center near the Algerian capital. Civil protection officials said operations to extinguish the fire were still continuing and that the cause had not yet been determined.

AI-generated illustration

Nineteen injured people were taken to hospital, including 10 who suffered burns of varying severity. Two others had breathing difficulties, while seven were treated for psychological shock. Rescue teams also evacuated five people with disabilities to a safe location as emergency crews worked through the morning at the site.

Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh

The disaster quickly drew top-level attention. National television showed Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb visiting the wounded in hospital, a sign of the political pressure that now surrounds one of the country’s deadliest recent institutional fires. The center’s role as a child welfare facility has sharpened attention on the conditions in which vulnerable children and disabled residents were housed when the fire began.

Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh

The blaze struck during a period of intense fire danger across Algeria. The country had been hit by a heatwave for several days, and state media said civil protection units had already extinguished 913 fires nationwide since July 8. That broader backdrop raises harder questions about whether fire-safety precautions, staffing levels and emergency preparedness at care facilities were sufficient to protect people who could not easily evacuate themselves.

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As firefighters continued their work in Mohammadia, the death toll and injury count underscored the scale of the loss inside a facility meant to care for children and other vulnerable people. With the cause still unknown, the immediate focus remained on the injured, while the larger question of how such a blaze could tear through a welfare center in the capital’s suburbs moved to the front of Algeria’s public debate.