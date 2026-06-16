Fire at Saratoga harness track kills 17 horses, race canceled

A pre-dawn barn fire at Saratoga Casino Hotel killed 17 horses, leaving officials to weigh how racetrack evacuation plans worked and where they failed.

Fire tore through a backstretch barn at Saratoga Casino Hotel Harness Track in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., before dawn Tuesday, killing 17 horses in a loss that has put racetrack emergency preparedness under a harsh spotlight. The blaze broke out around 2:30 a.m. at 25 Nelson Ave. and was contained to a single barn, but it still left one horse dead-shortened its escape with minor injuries, four others rescued unharmed, and a stable of 18 horses nearly wiped out.

Officials said no people were injured and the fire did not spread to adjacent barns, even though about 350 horses are usually housed in the area. Live harness racing was canceled for Tuesday as crews and track officials dealt with the damage and the aftermath of a barn that was left a total loss.

The dead horses belonged to trainers Robyn Mangiardi and Timothy Benson. Mangiardi lost 11 horses, while Benson lost six. Saratoga Casino Hotel CEO Sam Gerrity called the destruction heartbreaking for the racing community and thanked security personnel, first responders and racing staff for their quick response. Henry Westbrook, president of the Saratoga Harness Horseperson’s Association, called the blaze a “horse person’s worst nightmare.”

The fire also raised immediate questions about how prepared racetrack facilities are for a fast-moving overnight emergency. Sarah Burger, who represents Saratoga on the county Board of Supervisors and serves as an attorney for the horsepersons’ association, said the community needs to understand why it happened and emphasized the impact on the trainers’ livelihoods. David O’Rourke, chief executive of the New York Racing Association, said the organization stood ready to help and extended condolences.

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Grief counselors were being made available through Saratoga Hospital, and the track said it planned a memorial service for the horses at a later date. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

For a sport that relies on tightly packed barns, overnight staffing and rapid evacuation protocols, the Saratoga fire was more than a local tragedy. It showed how quickly one barn can be lost even when the rest of the backstretch is saved, and it left a broader question hanging over horse racing facilities nationwide: whether they are equipped to prevent a fire from turning into a mass animal death.