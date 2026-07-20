Fire engulfs Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh, human activity suspected

Smoke from the Arthur’s Seat blaze was seen as far as Fife, while crews stayed overnight to dampen hotspots in the heart of Edinburgh.

A fire on Arthur’s Seat sent smoke over Edinburgh and as far away as Fife, forcing Police Scotland to close Queens Drive and pulling Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews into the city’s best-known hill on Sunday evening. The blaze was reported at 6.38pm below Salisbury Crags in Holyrood Park, and no casualties were reported.

Neil MacLennan, a group commander with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said the fire was almost certainly sparked by human activity, although the exact cause had not yet been determined. MacLennan also said deliberate ignition could not be ruled out. That made the incident more than a hill fire in a park: it was a potentially human-caused blaze in the centre of Scotland’s capital, in a landscape where tourists, walkers and traffic sit close to dry grass and steep ground.

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The service sent four appliances to the scene, and firefighters worked through the night to contain the fire and stop it spreading across the prominent Edinburgh landmark. By the next day, two fire engines were still in place to dampen down hotspots. The smoke was visible across the city and over the Firth of Forth, turning a local emergency into a broad urban spectacle.

Source: bbci.co.uk

Arthur’s Seat, an extinct volcano in Holyrood Park, rises above the city as one of Edinburgh’s most recognisable landmarks. That geography is what gives the blaze its wider significance. Fires in remote countryside are dangerous enough; a fire on a major landmark inside a capital city also exposes how quickly an ignition can affect roads, visitor routes and the public image of a place that depends on open access as much as on scenery.

Photo by Kate Kerr

David Monniaux via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The scene also fits a broader pattern of risk as hotter, drier weather makes vegetation easier to ignite around populated areas. Hillsides, parkland and historic landscapes can become combustible at the edge of cities, where a spark from human activity can spread before crews arrive. Arthur’s Seat showed how a single fire on a familiar landmark can become an urban emergency in minutes, with smoke visible well beyond Edinburgh’s skyline.