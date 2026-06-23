Fire engulfs Broken Arrow fireworks stand, no injuries reported

A fireworks stand near East Kenosha Street and South 236th East Avenue burned as fireworks exploded into the sky, but no one was hurt.

Flames tore through a fireworks stand in Broken Arrow and sent fireworks detonating into the night sky near East Kenosha Street and South 236th East Avenue, a close call that ended without injuries but raised fresh questions about fire risk during fireworks season.

Broken Arrow Fire Department crews were called around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2026, and arrived to find the stand engulfed in flames. Firefighters said fireworks were actively detonating when they reached the scene, but they got the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. Broken Arrow Police Department officers diverted traffic near the fire while crews worked.

No injuries were reported, even as drivers passing the scene watched fireworks shoot upward and heard the explosion unfold beside the roadway. Witness Nichole Martin described the fire as scary and said she was worried someone had been hurt, capturing the uncertainty that spread quickly as the stand burned.

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Investigators had not finalized the cause, but they believed the fire was accidental. Because the stand was outside Broken Arrow city limits, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office were handling the investigation. That leaves open the basic public-safety question that follows many fireworks fires: whether the site met the rules for storage, sales and separation from nearby traffic and property, or whether a breakdown in those safeguards helped turn a retail stand into a hazard.

The timing adds another layer. Oklahoma’s Rocket’s Red Glare Act, signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 29, 2026, opened the door to year-round fireworks sales and private-property use under certain conditions, including notice requirements and the absence of an active county burn ban. The law also restored bottle rockets to Oklahoma shelves for the first time since 1981.

Hu Nhu via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Broken Arrow fire showed how quickly a consumer fireworks site can become dangerous once ignition starts. In about 20 minutes, a roadside stand became an active emergency, with flames, detonations and traffic diversion all unfolding in the same stretch of East Tulsa-area roadway. As fireworks season expands under the new law, the risk to nearby homes, drivers and workers remains the central question for local officials and residents alike.