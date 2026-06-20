Fire kills one, forces evacuation of Dominican Republic beach resort

A fire ripped through a Bayahibe beach resort, killing a 46-year-old tourist from Italy and forcing nearly 1,700 guests to flee.

Flames tore through the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel in Bayahibe, on the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic, leaving one person dead and prompting the evacuation of nearly 1,700 tourists. The fire, which broke out on Friday, June 19, 2026, sent thick smoke over the beachfront property and quickly raised hard questions about how a large resort kept guests moving safely while the blaze spread.

Local officials identified the victim as a 46-year-old woman from Italy. DAEH emergency services said three people were taken to medical facilities and six others were treated at the scene, a toll that underscored how many people had to be sorted, moved and cared for at once as the fire advanced through the resort complex.

AI-generated illustration

Fifteen firefighting units battled the blaze, which appeared to move through thatch-roof structures visible in photos and videos from the scene. Other images showed guests swimming in the ocean just feet from the fire, a stark sign of how quickly a vacation setting can become an emergency zone when smoke, heat and panic converge. The property, which has nearly 700 rooms and is operated in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, sits in Bayahibe, a tourist destination on the Dominican Republic’s southeastern coast.

Officials said the emergency response involved not only tourists but also visitors and responders who were affected by the fire. The scene put a spotlight on the practical questions travelers often do not think to ask until it is too late: how guests are alerted, whether evacuation routes are clear, how staff communicate in multiple languages, where people are assembled, and what fire barriers protect open-air resort structures built with combustible materials.

Photo by Dávid Lehoczki

For U.S. travelers, the Bayahibe fire is a reminder that safety at international resorts is not just about luxury branding or ocean views. It is about whether emergency plans are visible, whether building safeguards match the architecture, and whether medical transport and local fire response can reach guests fast enough when a beachfront property fills with smoke.