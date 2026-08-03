Firearm training helped bystander return fire in Idaho In-N-Out shooting

A bystander who shot back in the Twin Falls In-N-Out attack had trained after a 2021 mass shooting, and police said three people died and seven were hurt.

The armed bystander who exchanged gunfire with the suspect in the Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting had trained with firearms after a 2021 mass shooting, a detail that helps explain how he responded outside the newly opened restaurant. Authorities said the civilian and an off-duty Idaho State Police trooper confronted 24-year-old Chad Williams, who later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting unfolded on Saturday, Aug. 1, outside the In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, and left three people dead and seven others injured. Twin Falls police said Williams acted alone, and the attack quickly spread panic through the shopping center as officers, medics and witnesses rushed toward the scene.

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Witness Lane Koehn said he saw the gunman firing into traffic and toward the drive-thru area. In one account, Koehn said he recorded video of a bystander firing at Williams before helping a wounded In-N-Out worker, while nearby Mo’ Bettahs employees described going into lockdown as gunshots echoed through the commercial strip. Another local account said a Dick’s Sporting Goods employee came face to face with the shooter during the chaos.

The armed bystander’s role drew immediate attention because it cut across a familiar national fault line in mass shooting response: whether civilians trained with guns can stop a killer faster than police arrival, or whether more people firing in a crowded public place only deepens the risk. NBC News said the bystander may have saved lives by distracting the gunman, and other coverage described the bystander and the off-duty trooper as helping force Williams to take cover.

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Some early reports identified the bystander as Jordan Salinas. The detail that he had undergone firearm training after a 2021 mass shooting added another layer to the story, showing how repeated public violence has pushed some Americans toward a posture of personal preparedness rather than reliance on law enforcement alone.

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The Twin Falls case became one of the starkest recent examples of an armed civilian and an off-duty law enforcement officer confronting a shooter at a fast-food restaurant. The facts that remained after the gunfire stopped were blunt: a new In-N-Out, a man firing into traffic and through the drive-thru area, and a response that ended with Williams dead and a community counting its wounded.