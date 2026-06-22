Firefighters gain ground as Boyle Heights warehouse fire enters fifth day

Smoke stayed unhealthy across Boyle Heights as firefighters cut into a massive cold-storage warehouse fire, while officials warned the building’s ammonia and food supply posed growing risks.

Smoke still hung over Boyle Heights as crews pushed into a fifth day at a nearly 491,000-square-foot Lineage cold-storage warehouse on the 1400 block of South Los Palos Street. What began with solar panels on the roof on June 17 quickly became a public health emergency, after flames reached an ammonia line, forced firefighters out of the building, and sent dense smoke into nearby neighborhoods.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews had made major gains, including knocking down part of a wall overnight to open access to the structure. Chief Jaime Moore said firefighters had made “incredible headway,” but he also warned that the volume and color of visible smoke could still change as operations continued and the building’s structural integrity became a major concern.

For Boyle Heights residents, the cost of the fire was measured in more than firefighting tactics. Los Angeles County Public Health issued a smoke advisory and health alert after air quality turned unhealthy, and shelter-in-place precautions were issued and later lifted and reissued in the area during the response. City and county officials said the smoke remained unhealthy several days later, keeping pressure on families trying to manage daily routines under a haze of toxic smoke.

The risk inside the warehouse added another layer of urgency. Reports estimated that about 85 million pounds of food were inside the facility, raising fears of spoilage and a biohazard problem as the fire dragged on. Lineage Logistics said all employees were evacuated safely, but the scale of the loss threatened to ripple beyond the warehouse itself.

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State and local officials moved to widen the response. On Saturday, June 21, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles County, saying the proclamation would streamline coordination, support local firefighters and protect public health and safety. State officials said the declaration would allow emergency resources, including predeployed N95 masks, to be mobilized if needed, while the California Office of Emergency Services said the state could support local response efforts and coordinate resources.

Council District 14, led by Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, set up a central information hub for residents as city, county, state and community partners worked on response and recovery. In a dense neighborhood where smoke, school routines, commutes and work schedules all collide quickly, the fire’s fifth day showed how slowly one industrial disaster can fade, even after the first visible blaze is brought under control.