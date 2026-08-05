Firefighters race to contain wildfires outside Athens as winds persist

More than 400 firefighters and 21 aircraft battled a blaze 40 km from Athens after two helicopters collided, killing a Danish pilot and a Greek liaison officer.

Firefighters west of Athens used a brief break in high winds on Aug. 4 to shore up containment lines around a wildfire that had been burning since Aug. 1 near Psatha, about 40 km from the Greek capital. The fire in West Attica had already pushed crews into a race against stronger gusts and rising temperatures that forecasters warned were returning.

Hundreds of firefighters were deployed, along with more than 400 personnel and 21 aircraft, as the flames spread through homes, pine forests and thousands of hectares of farmland. Emergency evacuations were carried out by land and sea as the fire advanced through terrain that sits close enough to Athens to threaten not just countryside but the edge of a major metropolitan area, where roads, neighborhoods and other infrastructure can be pulled into the emergency quickly.

The effort turned deadly on Aug. 2 when two firefighting helicopters collided while battling the blaze near Psatha. A Danish pilot and a Greek fire service liaison officer were killed. A British pilot and another Greek co-ordinator survived after the second helicopter made an emergency landing. The crash came roughly 65 km west of Athens and underscored how dangerous aerial firefighting becomes when smoke, wind and heat close in at the same time.

By Aug. 4, wildfires across Greece were easing and people were returning to gutted homes, but the damage around Athens had already spread beyond the burn scar itself. The capital is the country’s political, economic and cultural center, and fires in its orbit can disrupt daily life well beyond the immediate evacuation zone. For families in suburbs and nearby communities, the threat is no longer a distant rural disaster. It is a fast-moving urban perimeter fire, one that can force officials to decide in hours whether to keep roads open, move residents out by land or sea, and gamble on a weather break before the next round of wind and heat arrives.