Firefighting helicopter crashes near Richfield during Widemouth 2 Fire response

A firefighting helicopter crashed in Richfield while helping attack the 84,408.8-acre Widemouth 2 Fire, with two people aboard and no immediate word on their conditions.

A firefighting helicopter crashed in Richfield, Utah, while supporting the Widemouth 2 Fire, a sprawling wildfire that had burned 84,408.8 acres with 0% containment. The aircraft went down in the same region where ground and aerial crews were already working under severe pressure, and officials said two people were aboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash in Richfield, about 160 miles south of Salt Lake City. Local coverage placed the helicopter in the area of Widemouth 2 Fire operations on Friday morning, turning a wildfire response into a second emergency for crews already stretched by the blaze.

AI-generated illustration

Watch Duty listed the Widemouth 2 Fire as active and located between Widemouth Canyon and Limekiln Canyon, about 6 miles southwest of Kanosh in Millard and Sevier counties. The fire’s size and lack of containment underscored the hazards facing aviation crews flying in and around a fast-moving incident in rugged terrain.

The helicopter was part of the aerial response to the fire, which had spread across a broad swath of central Utah. Richfield sits far from Salt Lake City, but the crash linked the city of about 7,800 people directly to the much larger wildfire complex burning in the canyons to the southwest.

Source: fish96 via Pixabay

The conditions around the crash also highlight the double risk borne by firefighting aviation crews: they are sent into the same smoke, heat and turbulence that make the fire harder to control, while operating aircraft that must perform precise work in limited visibility and changing wind. Reuters reported in a separate wildfire-helicopter crash context that the U.S. transport chief later said the FAA failed to act before a helicopter crash, a reminder that oversight of firefighting aircraft has become part of the wider safety debate around aerial wildfire response.

GOES imagery: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For the people aboard the helicopter, the crash turned a mission built to protect lives and property into a scene of immediate concern. The FAA’s confirmation, the fire’s scale and the report of two crew members aboard placed the human cost of aerial wildfire response at the center of a fast-moving emergency.