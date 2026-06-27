Fireworks sales soar as Americans face pricey July Fourth travel

Fireworks sales hit $2.3 billion in 2025 even as 72.2 million Americans plan July Fourth travel and beef and fuel costs stay stubbornly high.

Backyard fireworks sales have surged this year as Americans head into one of the busiest July Fourth travel periods in years. AAA projects 72.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, July 5, with 61.4 million expected to go by car and 85% of holiday travelers still choosing to drive despite higher fuel prices.

The spending points to a sharp split in household budgets. Consumer fireworks revenue reached $2.3 billion in 2025, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association’s revenue tables, extending a climb that has stretched over two decades. Display fireworks brought in another $650 million, underscoring how deeply the holiday economy now reaches beyond the neighborhood curbside stand and into a broader seasonal market.

At the same time, the everyday cost of eating and filling a tank remains elevated. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said wholesale beef prices were 15.9% higher in May 2026 than in May 2025, while overall food prices were up 3.1% over the same period. In its cattle-and-beef outlook, the department raised 2026 slaughter steer prices to $250.16 per hundredweight, reflecting tight supplies that continue to keep meat costs firm.

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That combination helps explain why July Fourth spending can still look resilient even in an uneven economy. Households may be trimming in some areas while leaning harder into a holiday that carries both practical and symbolic weight. This year’s celebration also lands in the nation’s 250th anniversary year, giving the holiday extra pull for consumers inclined to make the weekend feel bigger than a routine summer break.

Safety officials are warning that the boom in backyard fireworks comes with real risks. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recorded 15 fireworks-related deaths in 2025 and estimated about 13,000 injuries. The agency continues to urge consumers to check whether fireworks are legal in their area before buying or using them, a reminder that a season built around celebration can quickly turn costly in ways that do not show up in retail revenue tables.