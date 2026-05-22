Mel Gibson reveals a new glimpse of Jesus in 'Resurrection of the Christ' while announcing a delayed release date for the much-anticipated sequel.

Mel Gibson’s highly anticipated sequel, 'Resurrection of the Christ,' has offered audiences a first look at its depiction of Jesus while confirming a delay in its release date. The update, covered by The Hollywood Reporter, comes amid growing interest in the follow-up to Gibson’s 2004 blockbuster, 'The Passion of the Christ.'

Unveiling the New Jesus

The Hollywood Reporter published the first official images from 'Resurrection of the Christ,' introducing audiences to the film’s portrayal of Jesus. While specific details about the imagery remain closely guarded, the reveal has fueled renewed discussion among faith-based audiences and film fans alike. The visual approach continues Gibson's signature style, aiming for emotional impact and historical authenticity.

Shifting Release Plans

The announcement also confirms that the film’s release date has been pushed back. The reasons for the delay have not been fully disclosed, but such schedule changes are not uncommon for large-scale productions, especially those with complex post-production and international distribution strategies. The move may impact the film’s positioning within the evolving market for faith-based movies, a segment that has seen both critical and commercial successes in recent years.

Legacy of the Original and Audience Expectations

Interest in the sequel is driven in part by the monumental performance of the first film. 'The Passion of the Christ' earned over $622 million at the global box office, making it one of the most successful R-rated films in history. Financial data from The Numbers reveal that the original film was produced on a relatively modest budget but achieved outsized returns, especially in the U.S. and among Christian audiences. The film’s cultural significance has been recognized with its inclusion in the National Film Registry for preservation due to its impact and influence.

2004’s 'The Passion of the Christ' grossed over $370 million domestically

The film’s strong box office was largely fueled by evangelical Christian support and widespread media discussion

The sequel’s subject matter—the resurrection—remains central in Christian doctrine, potentially drawing similar audience interest

Changing Religious and Cinematic Landscape

The release timing places 'Resurrection of the Christ' within a dynamic religious landscape. According to Pew Research Center data, Christians continue to make up a significant majority of the U.S. population, though religious affiliation patterns are shifting. Statista reports that Christianity remains the largest religious group, but there is an increase in Americans who identify as non-religious or unaffiliated. Research from Pew also shows that religious themes and stories still resonate with large segments of the public, which could benefit the film’s box office prospects.

What Comes Next

As audiences await a new release date, attention turns to how Gibson’s sequel will build on the legacy of the original, both artistically and commercially. The film industry is watching closely to see if 'Resurrection of the Christ' can replicate the cultural impact and box office success of its predecessor, especially with the evolving tastes and demographics of faith-based audiences. Fans can expect further updates as release plans are finalized and new promotional materials are shared.