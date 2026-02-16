First-Party Nintendo Switch Games Get Major Price Cuts

Nintendo has launched a limited-time sale slashing prices on top first-party Switch games, offering fans significant discounts on acclaimed titles.

Nintendo has surprised fans by slashing prices on a wide selection of first-party Switch titles, making some of its most popular games available at deep discounts for a limited time. According to Nintendo Everything, this sale features significant price reductions, with several games that are typically priced at $65 now available for as little as $3.

Unprecedented Deals on Top Nintendo Titles

The sale, which is live on the official Nintendo Switch Games on Sale page, includes a broad range of first-party hits. While Nintendo is known for rarely discounting its major franchises, this event marks a notable shift, giving players the chance to add best-selling titles to their libraries at a fraction of the usual cost.

Games that normally retail for $65 are being offered for as low as $3

are being offered for as low as The sale covers fan-favorites and critically acclaimed releases

Discounts are available for a limited time only

What's Included in the Sale?

While the specific titles included in the sale were not exhaustively listed in the initial report, Nintendo's first-party Switch catalog is known for best-sellers such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. These games have consistently dominated hardware and software sales charts and remain highly sought after years after their release.

For players looking to track which games are included and the depth of discounts, Nintendo’s official sale page provides up-to-date information on pricing and availability.

How This Sale Compares to Previous Promotions

Nintendo typically offers modest discounts during events like Black Friday or through its Game Voucher program, which allows players to redeem vouchers for select first-party games at a discounted bundle price. However, the current sale stands out due to the historically low pricing and the inclusion of multiple flagship titles.

Deals of this magnitude are rare for Nintendo's proprietary software. Analysis from GamesIndustry.biz notes that first-party Nintendo games retain high value and rarely see dramatic cuts, often maintaining their position in the top-selling video games charts for months or even years after launch.

Why Now? Market Context and Fan Reactions

The timing of the sale has sparked speculation among industry analysts and fans. Some suggest it could be related to the lifecycle of the current Switch console, as Nintendo looks to refresh interest in its platform or prepare for the rumored successor hardware. Others view it as a response to increased competition or a strategy to boost software sales during a typically quieter season.

Regardless of the motivation, the response from the gaming community has been enthusiastic. Social media channels and gaming forums are abuzz with players sharing their purchases, expressing excitement at finally picking up enduring classics at prices far below the usual retail cost.

How to Take Advantage of the Sale

Players interested in these deals should act quickly. The discounts are available only for a limited time and may revert to full price without notice. Purchases can be made directly through the Nintendo eShop on the Switch console or online via their official store.

Looking Ahead

This sale offers a unique opportunity for both new and longtime Switch owners to expand their game libraries with first-party titles that have defined the platform’s success. With Nintendo's history of rarely discounting its flagship games, many expect this event to drive a significant uptick in software downloads.

For more details and the latest pricing, fans should monitor the official sales page and stay tuned to industry updates as the promotional period continues.