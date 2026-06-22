Fisherwoman recounts terrifying sneaker wave attack off San Francisco

A Pacifica fisherwoman said she was "lucky to be alive" after a sneaker wave swept her into the ocean as Northern California beaches faced fresh danger alerts.

A Pacifica fisherwoman said she was "lucky to be alive" after a sneaker wave swept her into the ocean near the beach south of Pacifica Pier, a narrow escape that showed how fast a calm shoreline can turn lethal. The warning area stretched across San Francisco, the Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes, the San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Monterey Bay and the Big Sur coast, where long-period swell and strong rip currents had already set off fresh alarms.

The National Weather Service said sneaker waves could run at least 150 feet, or 45 meters, up the beach and could be preceded by 10 to 20 minutes of deceptively small waves. Forecasters urged beachgoers to stay farther back from the water than seems necessary, watch the ocean for at least 20 minutes to study the pattern, avoid jetties and rocks, and never turn their back on the ocean. The danger was greatest around piers, rocks and other waterside infrastructure, where a sudden surge can trap people with no time to react.

The risk was not theoretical. On June 18, a mother and preteen child were swept into the ocean at Baker Beach in San Francisco and were hospitalized in critical condition after bystanders pulled them from the water before crews arrived. The rescue happened around 3:15 p.m., during the same stretch of hazardous surf that had put the entire coast on alert.

AI-generated illustration

The cases underscored how sneaker waves keep catching people who think they can read the shoreline in a glance. Fisherwomen, children, pets and anyone standing near wet sand, driftwood, rocks or the waterline face the same threat: the wave that looks manageable from a distance can reach far beyond the last line of dry beach. In that sense, the danger is not just the surge itself, but the false sense of safety that comes during the quiet before it hits.

For San Francisco and the coast south to Big Sur, the lesson repeated itself in painful detail: a few minutes of small waves can hide a force that arrives without warning and moves faster than people expect. Along a coast full of anglers, walkers and families, survival often depends on treating every lull as a warning, not a reprieve.